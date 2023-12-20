AEG's 13Th Annual Day Of Service Celebrates Employee Volunteerism

(MENAFN- 3BL) AEG held its annual Day of Service with more than 350 AEG employees volunteering on service projects in conjunction with City Year and Playworks that benefitted local communities in New York and Los Angeles.

The 13th Day of Service is part of AEG's tradition of giving back to the communities during its annual Season of Giving. The company encourages employees to volunteer and positively impact communities where it operates.

On December 8, in partnership with City Year New York employees from AEG and The Bowery Presents organized food and clothing donations for distribution to local families from The Emma Lazarus Elementary School in Brooklyn, NY,Additionally, volunteers brought holiday cheer to the campus by setting up festive decorations on campus and assembling educational activity kits for the students. In addition, AEG and The Bowery Presents made a $10,000 donation to the elementary school.

On December 12, in partnership with Playworks, 300 employees from the company's Southern California-based offices, including AEG Presents, AXS, Crypto Arena, L.A. LIVE, Dignity Health Sports Park, LA Kings and LA Galaxy, participated in a school beautification project at Moffett Elementary School in Lennox, CA. Throughout the day, employees painted murals, beautified the playground, assembled teacher and staff appreciation bags and led games and activities for students during the school's recess periods. In addition, AEG, made a $10,000 donation to the elementary school.

“Our annual Service Day is one of the many activities that underscores AEG's purpose-driven mission to improve the communities where we operate,” said Anette Padilla, AEG's Director of Community Foundation & Social Impact.“Our employees embody this commitment and choose to volunteer their time as a way of giving back. We are incredibly proud of them and role they continue to play as we seek to create positive and sustainable change.”

City Year New York AmeriCorps Members act as positive role models and near-peer mentors to elementary and middle school public school students. By partnering with NYC teachers,“City Years” drive measurable gains in academic and social emotional performance through in-class intervention, as well as robust after school programs. To learn more about City Year New York, click here .

Playworks is the leading nonprofit leveraging the power of play to support and improve children's physical and emotional health. Focusing on recess, Playworks programs provide an opportunity for every student to learn collaboration, teamwork, respect, and inclusion – all through safe, fun, healthy play at school every day. To learn more about Playworks, click here .