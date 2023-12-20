Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools To Remain Shut Tomorrow In Tirunelveli District Due To Flood-Like Situation

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Tamil Nadu: In the aftermath of heavy rainfall, several districts of Tamil Nadu continued to reel under severe flood-like situation. In the wake of severe waterlogging, all schools will remain shut on Thursday in the Tirunelveli district, reported ANI from schools, all colleges will continue to function as usual, except those that are being used as relief camps in the district. Meanwhile, a lot of districts of the state continue to lack essential items like food, water, and electricity amid severe flooding teams of NDRF, Indian Coast Guard, Indian Air Force, and other organisations are actively engaged in relief work for the people stranded in flooded areas. Operations of hundreds of trains have been affected in the state due to heavy rainfall and consequent floods in different districts of the state severe flooding in the state, rescue operation continues to take place throughout the state. On Wednesday, a special train with rescue passengers from Srivaikuntam reached Chennai. Passengers were stranded at Srivakuntam Railway station for almost three days due to heavy rains since December 18. After meeting their loved ones, many of them broke down in tears when they reached Egmore railway station in Chennai.
After reaching the railway station, the stranded passengers expressed gratitude to the people of Srivaikuntam who helped them when they were stranded for three days.“We are alive today because of the Srivaikuntam people. We suffered a lot but their help gave us hope. There is a temple near the station where they prepared Lemon Rice and Sambar rice and gave it to 300-plus passengers. In future when I visit Srivaikuntam we need to do something for Srivaikuntam people,” Nivetha, one of the stranded passengers, told ANI.
MENAFN20122023007365015876ID1107634833
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.