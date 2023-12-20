Rail Land Development Authority To Be Classified As Local Urban Body

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: Indian Railways is seeking to expedite station redevelopment and land monetization by proposing that the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) be recognized as an urban local body, two persons aware of the development told Mint. This move, aimed at fast-tracking projects across India, involves collaboration with state governments and the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA).

