US Consumer Confidence Surges By Most Since Early 2021

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "US consumer confidence rose in December by the most since early 2021 as Americans grew more upbeat about the labour market and inflation Conference Board's index increased to 110.7 in December from a revised 101 reading in November, data published Wednesday showed. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of forecasters called for a 104.5 reading.A measure of expectations - which captures the outlook for about six months out - advanced as consumers saw better business conditions, incomes and labour-market prospects. Expected inflation a year ahead fell to the lowest level since late 2020 Read | Death penalty for mob lynching under new criminal law, says Amit ShahMeanwhile, a gauge of current conditions rebounded from the lowest reading in more than two years are becoming increasingly upbeat on economic prospects heading into 2024 as the labour market holds firm. While prices remain higher overall, savings and higher wages have allowed consumers to maintain spending Read | From 'Tareekh pe tareekh' to victim-centric justice: Top 10 quotes by Amit Shah on new criminal laws passed in Lok Sabha“December's increase in consumer confidence reflected more positive ratings of current business conditions and job availability, as well as less pessimistic views of business, labour market, and personal income prospects over the next six months,” Dana Peterson, chief economist at the Conference Board, said in a statement Read | Donald Trump warns of World War III, says only he can prevent itLabour-market sentiment improved from November. The share of consumers who said jobs were plentiful rose to a five-month high. The difference between those saying jobs are plentiful versus hard to get - a metric watched by economists to gauge labour-market strength - jumped by the most since early 2022.



