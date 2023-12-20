Instagram Tips: Here's How You Can Limit Your Social Media Usage

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) These days, it's vital to use social media applications like Instagram to record one's personal life as well as, of course, work-related topics.

While it helps you stay connected with your loved ones, growing usage can be concerning, and, most importantly, it shouldn't come at the expense of sacrificing your real-world responsibilities.

Thankfully, Instagram has a number of built-in tools that make it easier for you to step away from it and concentrate on other areas of your life. Let's look at how to set use limits for Instagram on Android and iOS devices.

How to Set Up Instagram Usage Limits on iOS and Android:



Navigate to Settings and Privacy after opening Instagram.

Next, locate and open Time Spent.

This is where you can view the average amount of time you spend using the app each day.

Select the amount of time you wish to spend on Instagram by tapping on Daily Limit. Instagram will prompt you to end the session if you've gone over this point. Moreover, you have the option to activate Quiet Mode, which will prevent Instagram from alerting you when you're trying to concentrate or at night. Start and finish timings are adjustable.

Although this is a dependable method for reducing your Instagram usage, you can also use Digital Wellbeing on Android or Screen Time on iOS to enforce this. In this manner, you will also be able to set time limitations for other apps.

However, these features will merely act as a prompt to quit using the programme; if you so choose, you may force yourself through these interruptions.

