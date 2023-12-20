New Year 2024: Global Culinary Traditions For Prosperity And Joy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore global New Year food traditions, from Spain's 12 grapes for luck to Japan's symbolic Osechi-ryori.
Explore global New Year food traditions, from Spain's 12 grapes for luck to Japan's symbolic Osechi-ryori.
Black-eyed peas, collard greens, and cornbread are popular in the southern United States as they symbolize wealth, health, and prosperity.
During Chinese New Year, people indulge in dumplings, a symbol of prosperity and good luck for the upcoming year in the Spring Festival feast.
Lentils are a common New Year's Eve dish in Italy and Brazil, believed to bring good fortune and prosperity due to their coin-like shape.
Olivier salad, also known as Russian salad, is a staple during New Year celebrations. It typically includes potatoes, carrots, peas, and mayonnaise.
Eating 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight is a common tradition, symbolizing good luck for each month of the upcoming year.
It's common to eat a dish called Kransekage, a tower-like cake made of concentric rings of almond pastry, to celebrate the New Year
Osechi-ryori, a special New Year's meal, consists of a variety of traditional dishes with symbolic meanings, emphasizing good health, happiness, and prosperity.
