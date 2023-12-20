Milk to Broccoli: 7 foods rich in Calcium

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A well-balanced diet is essential for overall health, and calcium plays a pivotal role in maintaining strong bones and supporting vital bodily functions. Explore these seven diverse foods, each rich in calcium, to ensure your nutritional needs are met for optimal well-being
Dairy Products (Milk, Cheese, Yogurt)-
These are excellent sources of calcium, crucial for bone health. Milk is a complete package, providing protein and vitamin D, enhancing calcium absorption
Leafy Greens (Kale, Broccoli, Spinach)-
Packed with calcium and other essential nutrients, leafy greens offer a plant-based alternative. They're low in calories and high in fiber, promoting overall health
Sardines and Canned Salmon-
These oily fish not only supply calcium but also boast vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids. The bones in canned fish are edible, adding an extra calcium boost
Tofu and Fortified Plant Milks-
Ideal for those following a plant-based diet, tofu and fortified plant milks, like almond or soy, provide a calcium-rich alternative. Ensure they are fortified for optimal calcium intake
Nuts and Seeds (Almonds, Chia Seeds)-
Almonds are a nutrient-dense snack rich in calcium. Chia seeds, in addition to calcium, offer omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, supporting heart health
Oranges and Fortified Juices-
While not as high in calcium as dairy, oranges contribute to calcium intake. Some fruit juices are also fortified with calcium and vitamin D, offering a tasty option
Beans and Lentils-
Beans, such as white beans and black-eyed peas, are good plant-based sources of calcium. They are also rich in fiber and protein, making them a versatile and nutritious choice
