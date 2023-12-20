Pat Cummins Eyes IPL 2024 As T20 World Cup Launchpad After Securing Top Bid With Sunrisers Hyderabad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pat Cummins aims to use the IPL 2024 as a crucial platform to gear up for the T20 World Cup in 2024, jointly hosted by the USA and the West Indies in June. Despite opting out of IPL 2023 due to an extensive international workload, the Australia captain secured a significant contract with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recent Dubai auction, fetching Rs 20.50 crore, the second-highest bid. Cummins expressed his excitement about the upcoming season, emphasising his desire to showcase his best T20 cricket and secure a spot in the World Cup squad. His last IPL stint in 2022 with KKR included a remarkable achievement, smashing the fastest men's T20 half-century by an Australian in just 14 balls. Cummins looks forward to joining Sunrisers Hyderabad and, alongside teammate Travis Head, anticipates a season filled with success and enjoyment.

"I feel like I haven't played a heap of T20 cricket and in some ways, I feel like I haven't played my best T20 cricket for a little while," Cummins was quoted as saying by com.

"I'm really excited ... for next year to try to get some games before that World Cup and push a case to not only make the side but to get back to how I feel like I can bowl in T20 cricket."

"Pumped to be joining SRH for the upcoming IPL season," Cummins said in a video on the Sunrisers' Instagram page.

"I've heard a lot about the Orange Army. I've played in Hyderabad a few times and always loved it, so can't wait to get started."

"Great to see another Aussie in Travis Head over there as well. I think we are going to have a lot of fun this season and hopefully plenty of success," Cummins said.

