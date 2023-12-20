Sandeep Reddy Vanga On Why He Made Bobby Deol's Character A Muslim: 'Islam Allows Multiple Wives'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal' has been a blockbuster hit at the box office and while the performances are being uploaded, the director in an interview explained why the antagonist, Bobby Deol, is a Muslim. In the film, Bobby Deol is the protagonist who is the cousin of Ranbir Kapoor's character.

Bobby Deol's Muslim character



According to Sandeep, because of the personal anguish in Bobby's history, he wanted Bobby's character to convert. He has seen people when they enter a zone of zero confidence, people will come and say to them, 'Go to a church, or go to a baba, he'll give you some taweez (pendant), change your name. He explained that because of what has occurred to them, he has seen people change their religion. At their lowest, they believe it is a new birth, a total change of identity. "We see many individuals convert to Islam and Christianity, but we never see anyone convert to Hinduism," he stated.



Sandeep concluded by saying that the concept allowed him to represent Abrar as someone who has several wives and children. So he figured he used it because, in Islam, one can have multiple wives. The drama will be amplified if the film has numerous relatives with various faces. He claimed that there was no intention of portraying a Muslim negatively.



Bobby Deol in 'Animal'

Bobby Deol's character Abrar becomes silent after the traumatic death of his father in Animal. After his brother is dead, he declares war on Ranvijay. Later in the movie, it is discovered that they are related.

In one scene from the film, Abrar is seen venting his rage on his wives after learning of his brother's death. He then proceeds to push himself on his new bride. Certain people have criticized the marital rape scene.