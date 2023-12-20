Hampi- The Kishkindha Of Ramayana

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kishkindha is a kingdom of Vanaras according to the Hindu epic Ramayana. The kingdom is presently in Karnataka's Hampi. This was the kingdom that Sugriva ruled with the assistance of his counsellor, Hanuman.

Anegundi (then Kishkindha) is a village in the Gangavathi taluk, Koppal district in Karnataka. It is older than Hampi situated on the northern bank of Tungabhadra River.

Hampi's landscape, hills, and Tungabhadra River are thought to correspond to the descriptions in the Ramayana.

In Hampi, there is a location known as Sugriva's Cave, believed to be the place where Sugriva took refuge during his conflict with Vali.



The Anjanadri Hills lies in Hanumanahalli near to Hampi. It is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.



Kishkindha is where Hanuman meets Lord Rama for the first time, pledging his allegiance to the cause of finding Sita.



After the successful alliance with Sugriva and killing Vali (Bali), Lord Rama crowned him as the king of Kishkindha.

