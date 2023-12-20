In Pictures: Kajal Aggarwal's Sheer Saree Ensemble Sets The Style Bar High

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kajal Aggarwal astonished the internet a few days ago when she wore a stunning saree and looked lovely in it.



Kajal Aggarwal has often left her fans speechless with her beauty and has served big saree styling aims at several occasions.

The 'Singham' actress shared a series of pictures on Instagram where she looked stunning in an ivory sheer saree.

The saree came with elaborate embroidery on the border and a heavy-work sleeveless top with a deep neckline.



She draped her pallu like a long train and complemented her appearance with a silver bangle. She opted for modest yet glowing makeup that suited her saree.

What truly stole Kajal Aggarwal's look was the statement choker she wore with the outfit, which upped the look for the day by many notches.



Kajal Aggarwal chose radiant skin with warmed cheeks and dazzling highlighter, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, and bare lips.

