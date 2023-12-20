Spotted: Deepika Padukone To Janhvi Kapoor; Celebs Raise The Style Bar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others, were seen in the city, showcasing glamour with their distinctive styles.

Malaika Arora was spotted outside a gym in Bandra. She appeared radiant in her light green workout outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport looking elegant in a beautiful white kurta set with emroidered dupatta.

Rhea was papped outside her gym in Bandra, wearing gym attire with red sports bra and black jogger pants.



Ishan Khatter looked dapper in gym attire with grey vest paired with grey cargo pants as he posed for the paps.

Neha Dhupia was spotted outside a cage. She donned a stylish jumped suit and complemented her look with black glasses.

Deepika Padukone sported a casual look in grey sweatshirt and tied hair complemented with chic sun glasses.

Bipasha Basu was seen returning from the gym, dressed in an all-black workout ensemble, as she graciously smiled for the paparazzi.