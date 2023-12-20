Global Steel Market Overview 2023 - Cooling Of Construction Market To Be Compensated For By Recovering Machinery Demand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market Overview of Steel" report has been added to

Key Findings

Steel prices peaked in 2022

Steel prices stabilised in 2023, as countries found alternative supply to replace losses from the Russian and Ukrainian markets. Moreover, Chinese trade limitations related to its previous zero-COVID-19 policy have been lifted, allowing the largest global steel producer to utilise its production on the global market, although the country continues to seek to reduce production.

Construction to slow down as subsidies are phased out and inflation rises

The construction sector was the key driver of the steel demand boom in 2021; however, the phasing out of subsidies, increased uncertainties, rising essential commodities prices and a projected rise in borrowing costs are anticipated to lead to slower residential construction demand over the forecast period.

Cooling of construction market to be compensated for by recovering machinery demand

Machinery demand grew after the COVID-19 pandemic, as industrial activities picked up. Moreover, automation is becoming a significant area of investment as companies deal with labour shortages and aim to mitigate the risks of potential future shutdowns due to virus spread, as occurred during the pandemic. Moreover, given the looming food crisis due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, agricultural machinery is expected to gain momentum as countries aim to boost productivity and yields.

Sustainability, decarbonisation and circular economy on the agenda

Rising emissions permit costs, increasing pressure from society and government regulations are pushing the carbon-intensive steel industry to seek solutions to reduce its carbon footprint. Sustainability is projected to become an important trend in the industry over the long term. Companies are expected to invest in the recycling of scrap metal waste in order to reduce the negative environmental impact of their production.

Global steel supply hampered by cuts in Chinese steel production

Despite declining output, China still accounts for more than a half of global steel output

China's government is aiming to reduce steel output growth to mitigate carbon emissions

Solid domestic demand drives Indian steel production, despite contracting export volumes

Japan witnesses decline in crude steel production amidst fall in domestic demand

Steel price in the US and Western Europe witnessed a few major rises recently Steel prices are projected to decline over short term amidst contracting global demand

Despite slower automotive and construction production, demand for steel retained growth

Demand drivers for steel across key buyer industries

Despite slower housing sector, construction maintains positive growth

Motor vehicles and parts industry to remain slow, hampering demand for steel Automation and modernisation to stimulate industry, especially in Asian economies

