Data Center Fabric Market Predicted To Soar To US$ 102.4 Billion By 2028, Exhibiting Robust CAGR Of 23.6%

The global data center fabric market size reached US$ 29.3 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 102.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6% during 2023-2028.

The increasing adoption of cloud computing, big data tools and multi-tier data center architectures across the globe are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. In comparison to the traditionally used alternatives, data center fabric solutions are proven to provide advanced security to sensitive data and information of the enterprises. Furthermore, the increasing internet penetration and widespread utilization of interactive applications are escalating the demand for improved data networks and extensive storage facilities that are supported by data center fiber solutions.

Apart from this, the emerging trend of the virtualization of data centers has enhanced the product utilization for agility and efficiency in organizational tasks and cloud implementations. Other factors, including various technological advancements and research and development (R&D) for facilitating automation across industries and reducing overall operating costs, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global data center fabric market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on solution type, process technology, end-user and vertical.

Breakup by Solution Type:



Switching

Routers

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Controllers

Network Security Equipment Management Software

Breakup by Process Technology:



Stereo-lithography Apparatus (SLA)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)

Jet Printing

Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) Others

Breakup by End-User:



Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)

Enterprises Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

Breakup by Vertical:



Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Media and Entertainment

Government

Education

Healthcare

Retail Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alcatel-Lucent, Arista Networks, Avaya, Brocade Communications Systems, Cisco Systems, Dell, Extreme Networks, Hewlett-Packard, Huawei, IBM India Private Limited, Juniper Networks, Oracle Corporation and Unisys Corporation Ltd., etc.

