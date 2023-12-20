Syneos Health Releases 2024 Health Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Generative AI Poised to Reinvent Life Sciences, Leading to Profound Changes in Healthcare

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health®, a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today released its 2024 Health Trends – The Big Leap: The Re-Invention of Life Sciences.



This year's Health Trends Report explores how artificial intelligence (AI), deployed with a focus on the patient experience, can lead to profound changes in the way medicines are developed and delivered.

The 10 trends set to catalyze the year ahead:

Healthcare AI innovations abound; understanding patient experience is crucial.AI aids intimate engagement with site investigators and healthcare providers.AI's impact on work prompts practical, immersive learning for adaptation.Shifting from broad disease categories to networks of associated conditions.Decades-long research yields category-redefining treatments across the clinical landscape.Addressing healthcare AI biases to foster global unity through technology.Boosting patient diversity and improving access to medicines in global clinical research.Leaders adopting AI tools to measure GHG emission and align with reduction goals.Global biopharma is adapting to EU's evolving standards on data privacy and AI.Private equity and oncology deals signal growth in biotech funding models.

