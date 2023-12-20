Healthicity Names Johanna Brown As The Inaugural Compliance Officer Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healthicity received more than 100 nominations from healthcare organizations nationwide

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Healthicity , an industry-leading provider of healthcare compliance and medical auditing solutions, announced that Johanna Brown, the Director of Compliance for Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is the winner of Healthicity's first ever Compliance Officer of the Year Award.The award recognizes exceptional professionals who are making a significant impact in healthcare compliance. Healthicity received over 100 nominations for the award from a range of healthcare organizations, creating a field of impressive nominees.“Our team was amazed at the accomplishments of all the award nominees – it was tough to narrow it down to one person,” said Brian Burton, Healthicity's Chief Compliance and Privacy Officer.“Johanna stood out because of how passionate and detailed her team was in their description of her efforts and expertise. Congratulations to Johanna on being our inaugural winner!”Brown is being recognized for her outstanding leadership, exceptional dedication, and unwavering competence in the field of healthcare compliance. Before joining Kootenai Health in 2014, Johanna was a compliance specialist for UW Medicine in Seattle. She holds certifications in healthcare compliance and healthcare privacy compliance from the Health Care Compliance Association.“It has been amazing to grow with the healthcare compliance industry for almost 20 years,” said Brown.“The thing that I love about compliance is that it challenges me almost daily. I really enjoy working in such a dynamic and engaging field that keeps me on my toes. Just when I think I have a dull moment in my job, something comes up that I've never heard of and I get to dig in to see what the issue is. I also love helping patients, even if it is indirectly through auditing, education, and policy work. I want to thank everyone who has helped support and mentor me over the years. From my very first boss in compliance who took a chance on someone who didn't even know what HIPAA was (let alone how to spell it) to my current boss and colleagues who nominated me for this award. It is truly an honor to be recognized for this.”Brown graduated from Gonzaga University with a bachelor's in Broadcasting Journalism, and she is working towards an MBA in Healthcare Management from Western Governors University. She was also one of The Idaho Business Review 2022 Idaho Women of the Year honorees, a program that recognizes women who are shaping Idaho's economic and community well-being through their outstanding leadership, mentoring efforts, and community involvement.“Johanna is an outstanding Compliance Officer and leader for Kootenai Health,” said Michèle Bouit, Chief Financial Officer for Kootenai Health.“She has a wealth of knowledge and experience that has helped support the growth of the compliance program over the years. However, it is Johanna's passion for building and ensuring a culture that is educated and focused on compliance, and always doing the right thing, that makes Johanna stand out as a leader. We at Kootenai Health are very blessed to have Johanna as our compliance leader.”In addition to her professional endeavors, Brown also serves as the Board President of the United Way of North Idaho, a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a community that works together to ensure children succeed in school, individuals live healthy lives, and everyone has the opportunity to achieve financial well-being.About HealthicityHealthicity is driven to bring simplicity to healthcare compliance and medical auditing. Healthicity's auditing, compliance, and analytics solutions save time for compliance and auditing professionals and help create a safer environment for patients. Learn more at healthicity.

