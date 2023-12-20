Statues Creates Breathtaking Custom Bronze Statue Immortalizing Namesake Of Appalachian Valley Autism (AVA) Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ava Statue

Ava with Statue

Statues logo

The Statue Celebrates a Joyful Bronze Ava Representing Hope and Achievement

- Donovan Blackburn, CEO of the Appalachian Valley Autism Center (AVA)PIKEVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The AVA Center collaborated with Victoria Karpos, Vice President of Statues and the lead custom project coordinator, to communicate its vision and transform it into a tangible work of art for its Center.The Ava statue is more than just a sculpture; it stands as a testament to the transformative journey that the AVA Center facilitates for its Learners, now recognized as the nation's single largest ABA Center.“From the outset, our vision was to capture and celebrate Ava's radiant spirit as a 4-year-old graduate during the AVA Center's inaugural graduation celebrations,” said Donovan Blackburn, Chairman, President & CEO of the Appalachian Valley Autism Center (AVA) .“Statues not only embraced this vision but surpassed our expectations in translating it into a life-like full-body bronze statue . The level of detail, precision, and craftsmanship displayed in the final piece is nothing short of remarkable.”The Ava statue now proudly graces the entrance of the AVA Center, becoming a powerful symbol of hope, achievement, and the unwavering support provided to AVA Center's 120 (and growing) students, who are affectionately called Learners.The lifelike representation of Ava in the statue elicits deep emotions for everyone involved. It has become a source of warmth and inspiration, making it a central focal point within the AVA Center.About AVA CenterThe Appalachian Valley Autism (AVA) Center is dedicated to providing life-changing therapy for children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The center's overarching goal is to identify children at the earliest signs of detection and administer therapy that holds the potential to alter the trajectory of their young lives. Pikeville Medical Center's expert teams provide comprehensive support and specialized care, dedicated to altering the trajectory of young lives facing ASD.About STATUESStatues is a family business managed by the Karpos family. They have been in the classical statue and manufacturing business for over 40 years, beginning with Vasili's parents in Athens, Greece. Statues was the first custom sculpting studio to offer commissioned marble and bronze art sculpture services online. Over the years, their business has evolved to include clients from all over the globe.

Paraskevi (Evi) Karpos, Project Coordinator

Statues

+1 8013665900

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram