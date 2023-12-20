Bethany O Photography Supports Self-Esteem Rising To Empower Women And Girls

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bethany O Photography recently backed Self-Esteem Rising, an empowerment initiative by the Hance Family Foundation for women and girls nationwide.

EAST GREENWICH, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bethany O Photography, a leading photography studio known for capturing moments of beauty across New England, recently lent its support to Self-Esteem Rising, an initiative by the Hance Family Foundation dedicated to empowering women and girls across the nation.To support the noble cause of Self-Esteem Rising, Bethany O Photography launched a unique initiative. For a $100 donation to Self-Esteem Rising, individuals received a remarkable $450 credit towards a professional photo session at their studio, garnering a total donation of $1600. This initiative not only provides an opportunity for individuals to contribute to a worthy cause but also allows them to capture and celebrate their own confidence and self-esteem through the art of photography.Self-Esteem Rising, an evolution of the Hance Family Foundation's mission, envisions a future where women feel empowered and self-confident in every facet of their lives. The organization provides transformative programs for schools, colleges, universities, parents, and corporations. These programs focus on essential skills, such as accepting compliments, developing coping methods to turn negatives into positives, and fostering independence and confidence.About the effort, Bethany O Photography owner Bethany O'Connor said: "Through the lens of our studio, we believe in the transformative power of self-confidence and empowerment. Supporting Self-Esteem Rising is our way of capturing not just beautiful images but also fostering a future where every woman and girl feels empowered, confident, and ready to face the world.” She continued:“"As someone who has personally grappled with self-esteem challenges in the past, this cause truly hits home for me. It's a meaningful journey, driven by a personal understanding of the importance of self-confidence and the impact it can have on one's life."About: With over a decade of experience in the industry, Bethany O Photography stands as a premier photography studio nestled in the heart of East Greenwich, Rhode Island. Specializing primarily in boudoir photography, the studio brings a unique blend of artistry and professionalism to every session.For more information, please visit:

