The Original Rainbow Cone Announces New Location Coming To Key West, FL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Chicago Staple Continues to Open Franchises in FL.

KEY WEST, Fla., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Rainbow Cone , a Chicago tradition for over 97 years, has today announced it will open a new franchise location in Key West, Florida in March 2024. The new franchise location is located at 126 Duvall Street and will feature Rainbow Cone's iconic ice cream treat, along with sundaes, shakes, and cakes. This marks the second Rainbow Cone location in Florida, joining the Bradenton location which opened September 2023. The company has additional locations on deck in 2024 for the metro areas of Tampa Bay, West Palm Beach, and Orlando.

Chicago's beloved ice cream shop, The Original Rainbow Cone, is set to make its debut in Key West, FL in 2024.

Continue Reading

Rainbow Cone was founded in 1926 by "Grandpa Joe" Sapp, who was never satisfied with just one ice cream flavor and instead stacked five delicious options on a single cone for a one-of-a-kind culinary classic. The original shop's notorious pink building on Western Avenue in Chicago has been a staple in the city since it first opened its doors nearly a century ago, with hundreds of thousands of dedicated customers from around the world. The brand has since expanded to kiosks and trucks throughout the Chicago area and launched its new franchise partner program in 2022 with franchise agreements in Florida, Nashville, Texas, and California.

"We are excited about the growth of our franchise program in Florida," says Lynn Sapp, third generation owner of The Original Rainbow Cone. "The responses we have received from the Florida communities have been incredible, and we are confident that Key West will be no exception."

As a testament to its exceptional popularity, Rainbow Cone was recently voted as the top ice cream shop in Chicago by FOX Chicago, affirming its status as a beloved and successful ice cream destination. For entrepreneurs looking for a smart and rewarding franchise opportunity, Rainbow Cone offers a time-tested concept with a devoted fan base and a legacy.

Furthermore, Rainbow Cone is exploring exciting possibilities to expand its reach, including an ice cream truck tour from Chicago to Florida in the near future. Stay tuned for more updates and surprises!

For more updates about Rainbow Cone franchises and grand opening festivities, follow Rainbow Cone on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter

or visit .

About The Original Rainbow Cone:

The Original Rainbow Cone serves ice cream featuring extraordinary flavors and textures, including the world-famous 5-flavor "Rainbow Cone," sundaes, milkshakes, and memories dedicated to last forever.

After opening in 1926, the "Rainbow Cone'' received its fame and quickly became the most unique ice cream cone anyone has ever seen. As Rainbow Cone works to expand their locations and showcase our new adventures, like ice cream trucks, they are excited to share their love for Rainbow Cone's signature sliced cone with even more communities. The Original Rainbow Cone is also available for nationwide shipping via Goldbelly. With four locations in the Chicago area and growing, locals count on The Original Rainbow Cone as a Chicago staple and a sweet treat. For more information,

or follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

SOURCE The Original Rainbow Cone