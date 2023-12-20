Equinox Strategy Partners' Lana Manganiello Named Finalist In 2023 Inspirational Women Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox Strategy Partners

has been selected as a Finalist by Los Angeles Times for its annual 'Inspirational Women Awards'. The publisher states that the nominees' "leadership stands out as a beacon to many, standing shoulder to shoulder with successful professionals throughout Southern California."

Jonathan Fitzgarrald , Managing Partner at Equinox Strategy Partners,

highlights Lana's determination, "Lana's dedication to empowering legal professionals is inspiring. Her focus on nurturing talent and fostering career growth in the legal field has made a significant impact on the way law firms approach professional development."

Manganiello's commitment centers around enhancing the careers of legal professionals, particularly through innovative associate programs. Her approach combines business development training with strategic career planning, empowering lawyers to achieve their full potential. This recognition follows her recent accolades from the San Diego Business Journal and Lawdragon Global 100, reinforcing her reputation as a pioneer in legal professional development.

With over 15 years of experience in coaching and training professional service providers, Manganiello leverages her expertise to help law firms create dynamic environments where professionals can excel. Her collaboration with the Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) to author the Early Career Attorney Report

is a prime example of her dedication. This report provides valuable insights for law firm leaders to better support and cultivate their future leaders.

In addition to her professional achievements, Manganiello's leadership roles include President Elect and Marketing Committee Chair for Counsel for Justice ,(LACBA's pro-bono arm), Communications Chair for the San Diego County Bar Foundation , and Programs Chair of the Legal Marketing Association 's Western Region. She also contributes to the National Association for Law Placement (NALP) through her committee work.

The 'Inspirational Women Forum & Awards' recognizes the remarkable successes of female business leaders in Los Angeles, celebrating their contributions over the past 24 months.

