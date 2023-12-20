(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bottled Water in Ireland" report has been added to
With Irish consumers increasingly opting for healthier hydration options, the health trend continued to drive up the demand for bottled water in both the on- and off-trade channels. More and more consumers reduced their consumption of other types of soft drinks and consumed more bottled water more often. As Ireland has one of the highest obesity rates in Europe, the government and the bottled water players massively promoted the consumption of water over soft drinks.
The Bottled Water in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2018-2022), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2027 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Get a detailed picture of the Bottled Water market; Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change; Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2023 DEVELOPMENTS
Bottled water sees a positive demand trajectory in 2023 Private label and A brands produce a strong competitive landscape Functional and flavoured bottled waters see strong off-trade volume and value growth
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
Continuous growth on the horizon for bottled water Flavoured and functional bottled waters to continue to develop apace The Deposit Return Scheme might be a negative factor for bottled water
CATEGORY DATA
SOFT DRINKS IN IRELAND
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Soft drinks in 2023: The big picture 2023 key trends Competitive landscape Retailing developments Foodservice vs retail split What next for soft drinks?
MARKET DATA
