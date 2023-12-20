(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bottled Water in Ireland" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

With Irish consumers increasingly opting for healthier hydration options, the health trend continued to drive up the demand for bottled water in both the on- and off-trade channels. More and more consumers reduced their consumption of other types of soft drinks and consumed more bottled water more often. As Ireland has one of the highest obesity rates in Europe, the government and the bottled water players massively promoted the consumption of water over soft drinks.

The Bottled Water in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2018-2022), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2027 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Report Benefits



Get a detailed picture of the Bottled Water market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2023 DEVELOPMENTS



Bottled water sees a positive demand trajectory in 2023

Private label and A brands produce a strong competitive landscape Functional and flavoured bottled waters see strong off-trade volume and value growth

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Continuous growth on the horizon for bottled water

Flavoured and functional bottled waters to continue to develop apace The Deposit Return Scheme might be a negative factor for bottled water

CATEGORY DATA



Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2018-2023

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2019-2023

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2020-2023

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2019-2023

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2020-2023

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2023-2028

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2023-2028

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2023-2028 Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028

SOFT DRINKS IN IRELAND

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Soft drinks in 2023: The big picture

2023 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

Foodservice vs retail split What next for soft drinks?

MARKET DATA

For more information about this report visit

Source: Euromonitor International

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets