DEADLINE ALERT For FMC, ILMN, PAYC, JRVR: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC )

Class Period: February 9, 2022 – October 30, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 8, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the diminishment of patent protection for FMC's flagship products following legal defeats in key markets including India, China, and Brazil had opened the door to increased competition from generics; (2) the Company repeatedly mislead investors about the status of such proceedings and falsely claimed that it did not and would not face generic competition in key markets until 2026 at the earliest; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN )

Class Period: May 1, 2023 – October 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that certain of the Company's insiders had personal financial motives for acquiring GRAIL; (2) that, contrary to Illumina's attempts to discount Icahn's criticism, Icahn had accurately concluded that insiders' interests did not align with the Company's best interests; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC )

Class Period: May 3, 2023 – November 1, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Paycom's Beti product led to cannibalization of the Company's services and revenues; (2) Paycom knew but failed to disclose that Beti was leading to cannibalization of the Company's services and revenues, and failed to warn of cannibalization as a general risk; (3) as a result of cannibalization of revenue, Paycom missed its expected 3Q23 revenue and would have to revise its expected 2023 Revenues; (4) the cannibalization issue resulted in projected 2024 year-over-year revenue growth of between 10% and 12%, well below expectations; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR )

Class Period: August 7, 2023 – November 7, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that James River lacked effective internal controls regarding the recognition of reinstatement premiums for reinsurance; (2) that, as a result, the Company overstated its net income; (3) that the Company was reasonably likely to restate its financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

