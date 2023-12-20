Boosting Job Placement And Satisfaction For Transitioning Military Personnel: The Role Of Pepelwerk

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) pepelwerk's platform connects transitioning military personnel to jobs without resumes, improving job placement and satisfaction.

- Kim Kelly

ROANOKE , TX, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Working for any branch of the United States military can be a great honor and has provided so many families with financial, psychological, and emotional rewards. Even with the profound sense of purpose people can get from their time in military service, more people are looking to transition to civilian jobs.

Historically making this transition has been complicated and frustrating for the people making the transition and for the companies who are interested in hiring people with a military background. Most people do not know the military offers a transition period when someone has decided not to continue their services.

Every year an average of 200,000 people make this choice according to the DOL VETS Transition Assistance Program.

The old method of career coaching, resume drafting, and career pathways has not been realistic. Most people in the military have no interest in drafting a resume, they want you to know their skills, make a human connection, and get the job. So, pepelwerk responded to the need to create a process that is more human-centric and makes it possible for people transitioning out of military services to get hired onto teams with companies that will put their natural attributes and skills to work.

According to the Labor Statistics every year 4-8% of VETS who want to work are unemployed or underemployed. Kim Kelley, CEO of pepelwerk, says“This could be due to a lack of volume of the jobs, but the numbers don't add up. We work with employers that collectively offer more than 500,000 jobs per year specifically to military personnel in transition and their spouses. Since we launched our platform to serve this population, we have made job matches that are improving job placement in a more a more qualitative way, than ever before.”

When it comes to people's transition from Military to civilian jobs there are hundreds of resources. They have staffing agencies that will place you for a fee on your time, there are VET Tap facilities teaching work readiness skills and how to design a resume, and many other tools. However, pepelwerk is a self-guided AI platform that doesn't require a resume and gets more military into direct hire positions to improve wages and job satisfaction.

For more information, please visit pepelwerk's website at .

About pepelwerk:

pepelwerk is a leading career management platform and talent marketplace that offers cutting-edge solutions for skills-based hiring. With their innovative approach and data-driven tools, pepelwerk transforms traditional recruitment methods, helping employers discover the best-fit talent and assisting job-seekers in finding fulfilling career opportunities.





Cara Martin

pepelwerk

+1 9728350103

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube