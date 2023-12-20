Danielle Shoots' DEMI Fund Rises To The Occasion In Year-End Review

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DEMI Fund, by financial markets maven Danielle Shoots drives a positive movement to the U.S. economy by investing in historically underinvested entrepreneurs.

- Danielle Shoots, Founding Partner and Managing Director, DEMI FUND, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Domestic Emerging Market Investments (DEMI) Fund, an equity venture capital fund dedicated to supporting BIPOC and women founders, rises to the occasion, marking a period of growth, strategic shifts, and substantive impact where many thought was not possible. DEMI Fund, the brainchild of financial markets maven Danielle Shoots drives a positive movement to the U.S. economy by investing in historically underinvested entrepreneurs, enabling generational wealth sustainability to flourish within these demographics. In pursuing this vision, The Fund executes a strategic approach, designed to mitigate risk and engineer success for those it supports, a hallmark of Ms. Shoots' financial prowess.2023 showcased DEMI Fund's ability to garner support and resources from an impressive network of limited partners. With over $36 million in approved, and $22 million in subscribed capital, the Fund further solidified its position as a meaningful agent of change. Disruptive from the start, the DEMI fund team has built a fund that defies the odds and breaks through barriers. From an average LP check size of $4 million to the millions of operating dollars raised from philanthropy and local government, this fund has been built for the win in a space where very few dollars have been successfully deployed due to structural barriers in the investment class. Focused on impact, DEMI Fund's layered approach directed resources toward a select group of portfolio companies, each demonstrating incredible potential and resilience. With beneficiaries such as -Interview IA, Worktorch, Sweetbio, Mindco, Gritly, PetroFunders, and Fresh Bellies, DEMI Fund identified those on the front lines of innovation, representing a diverse array of industries and backgrounds.“In the world of private equity, black women in the United States manage 0.03% of all assets under management. These aren't just statistics; they are indicators of lived experiences for black women trying to do this work. We have faced unimaginable headwinds in building the fund, creatively navigating obstacles we knew would be present. The challenges we faced included defining a new path separate from the industry average; we can't achieve better demographics by continuing the practices of those who created the barriers to begin with. Unsurprisingly, our approach faced resistance which only furthered my resolve. As both an investor and a fighter, I never doubted we would realize the success of this past year, especially when much of the industry is in a downturn. I look forward to building on this foundational year and strengthening our investment strategy with an eye towards the future.”-Danielle Shoots, Founding Partner and Managing Director, DEMI FUND.With 2023 coming to a close, Danielle's extensive track record and experience were undeniable drivers behind the Fund's success. Anticipating a market shift, the Fund proactively adjusted strategy to address evolving market conditions, a testament to Danielle's forecasting IQ. Since the Fund's first closing in October 2022, the venture capital market has unsurprisingly undergone significant transformations. Recognizing the unique challenges faced by historically underinvested markets, the DEMI Fund model is a hands-on approach bound by patience and a long-term perspective.About the DEMI Fund:The DEMI Fund, previously called the New Community Transformation Fund Denver, is an early and mid-stage private investment capital fund based in Denver, CO., focusing on domestic companies owned and operated by founders of color or women while providing suitable risk-adjusted above-market returns to investors. Founded by financial markets specialist Danielle Shoots, DEMI Fund's strategy is designed to create above-market returns by investing in the domestic emerging market. Through their investment approach, the DEMI Fund is active in the success of their portfolio companies as they leverage their extensive ecosystem to mitigate risk and engineer wins. Demifund for more information.Media Inquiries: ...

