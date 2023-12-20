               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ugandan National Held At Mumbai Airport With Cocaine Valued At Rs 8.90Cr


12/20/2023 1:15:25 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi/Mumbai Dec 20 (IANS) A woman from Uganda has been arrested at Mumbai airport with cocaine valued at Rs 8.90 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

The woman had concealed the cocaine in her wig and undergarment, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) official said.

Following a specific information, the Mumbai unit of the DRI team laid a trap at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and apprehended the woman.

DRI officials searched the woman's belongings and found nothing. However, when they checked the woman's fake hair (wig) and bra pads, they found 890 gm cocaine.

"After questioning, the woman was arrested," said the official.

--IANS

ssh/pgh

MENAFN20122023000231011071ID1107634714

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search