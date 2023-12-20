Ugandan National Held At Mumbai Airport With Cocaine Valued At Rs 8.90Cr

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi/Mumbai Dec 20 (IANS) A woman from Uganda has been arrested at Mumbai airport with cocaine valued at Rs 8.90 crore, an official said on Wednesday.
The woman had concealed the cocaine in her wig and undergarment, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) official said.
Following a specific information, the Mumbai unit of the DRI team laid a trap at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and apprehended the woman.
DRI officials searched the woman's belongings and found nothing. However, when they checked the woman's fake hair (wig) and bra pads, they found 890 gm cocaine.
"After questioning, the woman was arrested," said the official.
