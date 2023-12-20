Vita Dani Becomes First Indian To Be Inducted As Governing Board Member Of The ITTF

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Sports philanthropist and entrepreneur Vita Dani on Wednesday became the first Indian to be inducted as a governing board member to the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Foundation.

In her capacity as the Chairperson of Ultimate Table Tennis, she has been reshaping the landscape of the sport, ensuring accessibility across all segments of society, and orchestrating multiple tournaments spanning 25 states in India.

“I would like to begin by thanking the ITTF Foundation for this honour. It is a great feeling to be inducted into an organisation that aligns perfectly with my vision for the growth of table tennis and its impact on the community. Sport in general is a great connector, a teacher and an equaliser. And table tennis is a sport that anybody can play. It has great mental and physical benefits and our aim is to spread that message and make the game accessible to everyone,” commented Vita Dani.

Founded by the International Table Tennis Federation in 2018, ITTF Foundation aims to use the characteristics of Table Tennis to foster development through the sport; attracting more people to play, while working with them on topics linked with the UN Sustainable Development Goals to improve their daily life.

It champions the belief that table tennis is a universal sport that is capable of appealing to individuals of all ages, regardless of gender, cultural background, social status or physical capabilities.

“I am delighted to welcome Ms Vita Dani to the ITTF family as a new member of the ITTF Foundation Governing Board. Her passion for growing our sport and using it as a catalyst for development makes her a valuable member. Her dedication to sport is truly commendable. We are confident that her contributions to our sport and her steadfast commitment to the ITTF Foundation will yield a profoundly positive impact,” said Petra Sorling, President, ITTF and ITTF Foundation.

As the founder of the Dani Foundation, headquartered in Mumbai, Dani has consistently endeavoured to effect meaningful change through her initiatives in sports and philanthropy. Her organization is dedicated to fostering a self-sufficient society by empowering individuals and involving communities through transformative societal actions.

Beyond her instrumental role in shaping the trajectory of Indian table tennis, Dani also assumes the position of co-owner of the Chennaiyin Football Club, a top-tier entity in Indian football.

Dani will join ITTF Group CEO Steve Dainton, former table tennis player princess Zeina Rashid of Jordan, ITTF's first-ever female President Sorling, former Italy player Stefano Bosi, Canada's Bruce Burton and ITTF Foundation director Leandro Olvech on the ITTF Foundation Governing Board.

