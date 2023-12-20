Global Leaders Convene In Hangzhou For The World Association President Conference And West Lake Public Relations Forum

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canada & World Report :The fourth World Association President Conference and the 14th West Lake Public Relations Forum opened in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

Scarborough, ON, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Zhao, Canada & World Report –On the afternoon of December 9, 2023, the fourth World Association President Conference and the 14th West Lake Public Relations Forum opened in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. The theme of this conference is "Promoting the construction of an open world economy: the mission of social organizations," aiming to deepen the extensive and institutionalized cooperation among global business associations. It serves as a crucial platform for facilitating communication and cooperation between social organizations worldwide, promoting international trade and economic cooperation, and playing an active role in the establishment of a new development pattern.





Yao Gaoyuan, the Mayor of Hangzhou Municipal People's Government, attended the opening ceremony and expressed three expectations in his speech: creating an open and cooperative path for interconnection, establishing bridges for shared benefits through industrial connections, and fostering a platform for cultural exchange. He sincerely welcomed international organizations and activities to be introduced to Hangzhou, businesses and entrepreneurs to develop in Hangzhou, and global partners to join hands with Hangzhou in cultural exchanges, injecting new energy into cultural development.

The opening ceremony was hosted by Yang Xubiao, Member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Chairman of the 14th and 15th Ningbo Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. Over 1,000 presidents (vice presidents) of NGOs from home and abroad, along with special invited representatives, participated in witnessing the event and engaging in discussions.

Li Xikui, Vice President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, stated in his address that the conference is of great significance in promoting China's continuous expansion of high-level opening up, accelerating high-quality development, and fostering a global community with a shared future. He expressed the willingness of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries to actively leverage civilian diplomatic advantages, build a global platform for civilization dialogue, and contribute to the exchange and cooperation between social organizations worldwide, as well as to international trade and regional economic cooperation.,

Li Xikui, Vice President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries

Zhou Hui, Vice President of the China Association of Social Workers, Zhou Guohui, Vice Chairman of the 12th Zhejiang Provincial Political Consultative Conference, Sha Hailin, President of the Shanghai Public Relations Association, and Ambassador Bernard Golondo of the Central African Republic to China delivered speeches. The conference focused on the crucial role of social organizations in building a global open economic system, exploring topics such as international economic and trade cooperation, sustainable development, and macroeconomic trends.

Ambassador Bernard Golondo of the Central African Republic to China

The keynote speech session was chaired by Feng Renqiang, Vice Chairman of the Hangzhou Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Chairman of the Hangzhou Federation of Industry and Commerce. Carlos Magarinos, former Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), delivered a keynote speech, emphasizing the need for joint action by the UN, international organizations, developed and developing countries to address global crises and promote world economic development. He highlighted the importance of cooperation and communication among the world's business associations.

Carlos Magarinos, former Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

In the roundtable forum section, representatives such as Sean Stein, Chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai and Former Consul General of the United States Consulate General in Shanghai, and Atul Dalakoti, Executive Director of China Office, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) , delivered theme speeches in their respective fields. Liu Jiang, Organizing Committee Chairman of the World Association President Conference and Executive Chairman of the Hangzhou Association of Public Relations, moderated the lively Q&A exchange among experts, business association presidents, and representatives of corporate organizations on topics such as the industrial chain, international trade, and social organizations.

Sean Stein, Chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai and Former Consul General of the United States Consulate General in Shanghai

Liu Jiang, Organizing Committee Chairman of the World Association President Conference and Executive Chairman of the Hangzhou Association of Public Relations

Representatives of association presidents from around the world jointly read the "Hangzhou Initiative for Promoting the Construction of an Open World Economy."

The conference, co-hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Center for International Economic and Technological Cooperation of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the China Association of Social Workers, and the Hangzhou Municipal People's Government, was organized by the Hangzhou Association of Public Relations. Supporting organizations included the China International Public Relations Association and the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, among others.

On the 10th, the conference also held three parallel sub-forums: "14th West Lake Public Relations Forum - Industrial Chain-Investment Bank-CEO of Multinational Corporations-World President Roundtable Meeting," and "International Economic and Trade Rules Reform Seminar."

The West Lake Public Relations Forum has been held annually since 2010, and this 14th edition focused on the theme of "Enhancing the City's Visibility and Reputation in the Post-Asian Games Era and Public Relations," discussing the opportunities and challenges for public relations in empowering the city's image in the post-Asian Games era.

The fourth (2023) World Association President Conference and the 14th West Lake Public Relations Forum opened in Hangzhou

On the afternoon of December 9, 2023, the fourth World Association President Conference and the 14th West Lake Public Relations Forum opened grandly in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. The theme of this conference is "Promoting the construction of an open world economy: the mission of social organizations," aiming to deepen the extensive and institutionalized cooperation among global business associations. It serves as a crucial platform for facilitating communication and cooperation between social organizations worldwide, promoting international trade and economic cooperation, and playing an active role in the establishment of a new development pattern.

Yao Gaoyuan, the Mayor of Hangzhou Municipal People's Government, attended the opening ceremony and expressed three expectations in his speech: creating an open and cooperative path for interconnection, establishing bridges for shared benefits through industrial connections, and fostering a platform for cultural exchange. He sincerely welcomed international organizations and activities to be introduced to Hangzhou, businesses and entrepreneurs to develop in Hangzhou, and global partners to join hands with Hangzhou in cultural exchanges, injecting new energy into cultural development.

The opening ceremony was hosted by Yang Xubiao, Member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Chairman of the 14th and 15th Ningbo Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. Over 1,000 presidents (vice presidents) of social organizations from home and abroad, along with special invited representatives, participated in witnessing the event and engaging in discussions.

Li Xikui, Vice President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, stated in his address that the conference is of great significance in promoting China's continuous expansion of high-level opening up, accelerating high-quality development, and fostering a global community with a shared future. He expressed the willingness of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries to actively leverage civilian diplomatic advantages, build a global platform for civilization dialogue, and contribute to the exchange and cooperation between social organizations worldwide, as well as to international trade and regional economic cooperation.

Zhou Hui, Vice President of the China Association of Social Workers, Zhou Guohui, Vice Chairman of the 12th Zhejiang Provincial Political Consultative Conference, Sha Hailin, President of the Shanghai Public Relations Association, and Ambassador Bernard Golondo of the Central African Republic to China delivered speeches. The conference focused on the crucial role of social organizations in building a global open economic system, exploring topics such as international economic and trade cooperation, sustainable development, and macroeconomic trends.

The keynote speech session was chaired by Feng Renqiang, Vice Chairman of the Hangzhou Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Chairman of the Hangzhou Federation of Industry and Commerce. Carlos Magarinos, former Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), delivered a keynote speech, emphasizing the need for joint action by the UN, international organizations, developed and developing countries to address global crises and promote world economic development. He highlighted the importance of cooperation and communication among the world's business associations.

In the roundtable forum section, representatives such as Sean Stein, Chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai and Former Consul General of the United States Consulate General in Shanghai, and Atul Dalakoti, Executive Director of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) China Office, delivered theme speeches in their respective fields. Liu Jiang, Organizing Committee Chairman of the World Association President Conference and Executive Chairman of the Hangzhou Association of Public Relations, moderated the lively Q&A exchange among experts, business association presidents, and representatives of corporate organizations on topics such as the industrial chain, international trade, and social organizations.

Representatives of association presidents from around the world jointly read the "Hangzhou Initiative for Promoting the Construction of an Open World Economy."

The conference, co-hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Center for International Economic and Technological Cooperation of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the China Association of Social Workers, and the Hangzhou Municipal People's Government, was organized by the Hangzhou Association of Public Relations. Supporting organizations included the China International Public Relations Association and the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, among others.

On the 10th, the conference also held three parallel sub-forums: "14th West Lake Public Relations Forum - Industrial Chain-Investment Bank-CEO of Multinational Corporations-World President Roundtable Meeting," and "International Economic and Trade Rules Reform Seminar."

The West Lake Public Relations Forum has been held annually since 2010, and this 14th edition focused on the theme of "Enhancing the City's Visibility and Reputation in the Post-Asian Games Era and Public Relations," discussing the opportunities and challenges for public relations in empowering the city's image in the post-Asian Games era.

On December 16th, Liu Jiang, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the World President's Conference, said in an interview with reporters that the conference was very successful. Hangzhou is a very open and hospitable city, and we welcome NGOs from all over the world to continue participating in our conference and visiting Hangzhou for tourism.

Media contact:

Steven Zhao

Canada & World Report

...