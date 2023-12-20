Revive Therapeutics Announces Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“ Revive ” or the“ Company ”) (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT:31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held Tuesday, December 19, 2023 (the“ Meeting ”) in Toronto, Ontario. All matters presented to the shareholders of the Company (the“ Shareholders ”) for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated November 10, 2023 respectively, were approved by an overwhelming majority of votes cast at the Meeting. Of the 357,646,841 shares issued and outstanding on the record date for the Meeting, 143,297,862 shares, being 40% of the shares, were voted.



Shareholders of the Company re-elected Michael Frank, Joshua Herman, William L.C. Jackson, Andrew S. Lindzon and Christian Scovenna (the“ Board of Directors ”) for the ensuing year.

The Shareholders of the Company re-appointed Clearhouse LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year, and authorized the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.

In addition, the Shareholders approved the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the“ Option Plan ”), whereby the Company is authorized to issue options under the Option Plan to acquire up to 10% of the then issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company at the time of grant.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors re-appointed Michael Frank as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Carmelo Marrelli as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary (the“ Management ”).

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive Therapeutics is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare disorders, and it is prioritizing drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA such as Emergency Use Authorization, Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Breakthrough Therapy designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of public health medical emergencies and rare inflammatory disorders. Revive is also advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics through various programs. For more information, visit .

