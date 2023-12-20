(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Roy Dean

Celebrity Black Belt, Docu Filmmaker Roy Dean Relaunches Belt Requirements 2.0, Debuts Film, Every Black Belt is Special

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Roy Dean, a distinguished fourth-degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) , announces the reissue of his signature Brazilian Jiu Jitsu course series , providing martial arts devotees with an unmatched depth of instruction in BJJ techniques. Available for immediate acquisition and digital download, these courses demonstrate Dean's comprehensive martial arts proficiency, which spans Judo, Aikido, Brazilian and Japanese Jiu Jitsu. Renowned in the BJJ community for his expertise and dedication to the arts, Dean's course relaunch is stirring excitement among practitioners and enthusiasts alike.

On Dean's teaching style, two reviewers provided their thoughts.“Roy Dean is a great instructor. He has a yoga teacher-like style and explains things really well. Smooth as butter if you ever get the chance to roll with him.”

“When I watch his instructional videos, it's as though I'm on the mat with him. He brings the exact same energy that he brings to a live class.”

Dean emphasizes that his video tutorials go beyond mere technique instruction, delving into the art and philosophy of Jiu Jitsu. His goal is to empower students to reach their full potential through these detailed guides. The curriculum covers a wide spectrum, from fundamental skills to advanced maneuvers, evident in course titles like BJJ Black Belt Requirements, The White Belt Bible, and many others. A highlight is Money on the Mat | The Jeff Glover Story profiling another BJJ luminary.

To celebrate this relaunch, Dean also presents Every Black Belt is Special , his latest video. It features Ray Feliciano's black belt demonstration in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Feliciano, a prominent martial artist, instructs at Pasadena Aikikai and Maru Dojo in San Francisco and holds multiple black belts. This video captures Feliciano's rigorous BJJ test in North Carolina, showcasing his martial arts dedication.

Dean's courses are lauded globally for their comprehensive approach and conceptual insights that fast-track learners' progress in BJJ. Prices range from $99 to $499, with the newest Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Purple Belt Requirements 2.0 at $199. Each course reflects Dean's extensive knowledge and global teaching experience, offering immense value to martial arts students.

Adrienne Greenwood

Adrienne Greenwood Haus

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Every Black Belt is Special