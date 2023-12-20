Connecticut Tech Podcast Among The Top In The Country

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Logo Tech Talk with VLink Podcast1

Tracy Gardner, Global Marketing Director at VLink

VLink's "Tech Talk with VLink" podcast series receives national award from MarCom

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A Connecticut-based company's insightful mini-podcast series that features global thought leaders is named among the best in the country with an 'Honorable Mention' award from MarCom.

VLink's Global Marketing Director, Tracy Gardner hosts the podcast series, "Tech Talk with VLink" and regularly interviews today's top global business & tech executives to discuss addressing industry challenges through technology & strategies for the future.

Every year MARCOM Awards honor excellence in Marketing and Communications while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of Industry professionals. Each year about 6,500 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries.

The 'Tech Talk with VLink' podcast was one of just 12% of entries awarded Honorable Mention for its podcast series entry.

The mini technology podcast is regularly featured on VLink's official website, LinkedIn, YouTube, and other social media platforms.

For a deeper dive into the award-winning Tech Talk with VLink podcast, visit .

VLink Inc., a global powerhouse in the software engineering and IT staffing industry is based out of South Windsor, CT. It serves Fortune-500, Large, and SMB clients with distinction. Recognized as a perennial Best Place to Work in CT by The Hartford Business Journal since 2012, VLink's reputation soared further with the coveted "Great Places to Work" Certification in India this March.

MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization, founded in 1995, consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital, and web professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the community.

