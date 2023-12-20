'Chowkidar' Shot In Leg By Unruly Bikers In Bihar's Madhepura

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 20 (IANS) A chowkidar was shot and injured by five bike-borne assailants in Bihar's Madhepura district early on Wednesday, police said.

The victim, Zuber Alam was returning home from Murliganj police station to his village Jorgama at 2.30 a.m.

"When he reached Chandra Hotel, he spotted 5 persons on two bikes who were involved in unruly behavior and driving their bikes in a circle numerous times. He did not say anything to them and after travelling some distance, he reported the incident to us," Murliganj SHO Ranvir Kumar said.

"However, the bikers followed Alam and brutally assaulted him. They have also fired three rounds at him and one of the bullets hit his leg. He somehow escaped from the place," he added.

Alam was admitted to JNKT medical college Madhepura and his condition is stable.

Following the incident, district SP Rajesh Kumar visited the hospital and learnt about his condition from doctors.

"We have registered an FIR under IPC's sections of attempt to murder against 5 unidentified persons and are making efforts to identify the accused. They will be put behind the bars soon," he said.

--IANS

ajk/vd