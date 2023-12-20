Inter-State Fake Currency Syndicate Busted; 2 Held

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has claimed to have busted an inter-state fake currency syndicate with the arrest of two individuals who were allegedly involved in circulating fake Indian currencies.

The arrested individuals were identified as Rohan Kumar (36), a resident of Okhla Phase-II and Md Imran (38), a resident of Gurugram.

An official said on Wednesday that it was learned that the fake currency was coming from Malda in West Bengal.

The fake currencies, amounting to Rs 1,70,000, all in the denomination of Rs 500 were recovered.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that surveillance was mounted upon the activities of the suspected members of the syndicate involved in the trafficking of counterfeit currency.

"Specific input was received that a Malda-based cartel is involved in circulating the fake Indian currencies in various parts of India including Delhi and its peripherals," said the Special CP.

Further, it was learned that two members of this cartel would come near Saket Metro Station in Delhi to deliver a consignment of fake currencies to a prospective receiver.

"A trap was laid and the police apprehended Rohan and Imran. Fake currencies worth Rs 1,20,000 in the denomination of Rs 500 was recovered from their possession," said Yadav.

During questioning, the accused disclosed that they had received the FICN for circulation from his associate Wasim, a resident of Malda in West Bengal at half of the value of the actual currency.

"Later, a raid was conducted at the residence of Rohan where further recovery of fake/counterfeit currency notes amounting to Rs 50,000 was made. Further, raids have been conducted in Malda, West Bengal to apprehend the source but he is still absconding," said Yadav.

