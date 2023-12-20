Ameren Issues Updated Climate Strategy Report, Including Actions Toward A Just And Equitable Energy Transition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. LOUIS, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE ) published its latest climate report aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. The report highlights actions Ameren is taking to manage climate-related risks and reliably transition to a cleaner energy future while achieving its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.

Notable updates to this year's report include:



Demonstrating the alignment of Ameren's current science-based carbon emissions reduction targets, as outlined in Ameren Missouri's 2023 Integrated Resource Plan, with the objective of the Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rise to no more than 1.5°C.

Committing to lead a just and equitable transition by detailing the efforts Ameren is undertaking in meeting the evolving needs of its customers while also supporting the workforce and communities impacted by either the building of new infrastructure or the closure of energy centers. Detailing the various risk management and prudent compliance measures undertaken to mitigate the business risks associated with climate-related issues.

"We are safeguarding energy reliability, resiliency and affordability for our customers as we make progress to reach our decarbonization goals," said Marty Lyons , chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ameren Corporation. "Our continued focus on our strong sustainability value proposition, which balances the four pillars of environmental stewardship, positive social impact, strong governance and sustainable growth, will continue to benefit our customers, communities, co-workers and shareholders."

This report is the latest designed to provide stakeholders with information on how the company is managing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibilities.

"Ameren's holistic approach to a just and equitable energy transition is one of a kind and we lay out our strategy for the first time in this report," said

Gwen Mizell , chief sustainability, diversity and philanthropy officer at Ameren. "For us, this is also an opportunity to integrate our efforts in philanthropic outreach and diversity, equity and inclusion to best meet the needs of

our communities, workers, and all social groups as we transform our energy portfolio to cleaner energy sources."

Ameren's climate report is one of many reports the company publishes. Read the full reports at

AmerenInvestors

or at Ameren/Sustainability .

