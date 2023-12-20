Mercury Bio Executives To Present Novel, Disruptive Drug Delivery Platform At 2024 Biotech Showcase

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Investor Meetings Now Being Scheduled during J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

SANTA FE, N.M., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Bio , ( ) a Santa Fe, NM–based biotech company commercializing an innovative and highly disruptive drug delivery platform, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Bruce McCormick and Chief Science Officer Richard Sayre, Ph.D., will be presenting at the 2024 Biotech Showcase investors and corporate development conference at 11:00 AM

Monday, January 8, 2024, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. Also attending are Dana Barnard, Chairman of the board of directors, and life sciences tools veteran Mike Rice, a recently added board member, who is assisting the Company's funding activity to close a Series A round.

Mercury Bio Chief Executive Officer Bruce McCormick meets with Chief Science Officer Richard Sayre, Ph.D., and Chairman of the Board Dana Barnard.

Bruce McCormick says, "Mercury Bio has created a drug delivery platform that's demonstrated successful oral and IV delivery of nucleic acids, which can reach all organs of the body, including the brain. We are entering joint development agreements with biotech companies to speed up the evaluation and development of new drug candidates.

"Our proprietary, non-animal, non-human drug delivery platform-an alternative to lipid nanoparticles (LNP)-is based on the bioengineering and production of yeast-derived extracellular vesicles (yEVs). We created an extensive IP portfolio before coming out of stealth mode and continue to file additional patent applications. As we enter the commercial growth phase, we're seeking investments from aligned investment firms focused on disruptive early-stage, high-growth biotech opportunities."

About Biotech Showcase

Biotech Showcase is a premier investor conference committed to creating a platform for private and micro-mid-cap biotechnology companies. It offers them a unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and engage one-to-one with investors and biopharmaceutical executives. For more information, please visit .

To schedule a meeting in San Francisco with Mercury Bio executives between January 8–11, please use this link: .

About Mercury Bio

Sparked by scientific breakthroughs in genomic research, Mercury Bio has developed a next-generation biomolecular drug delivery platform. The technology enhances drug efficacy while reducing side effects by employing cell-specific targeting using a novel system for drug encapsulation in natural (non-human/non-animal) vesicles. The result is an advanced drug delivery system in a scalable, low-cost production platform that will unlock the potential of RNA therapeutics and small-molecule drugs.

