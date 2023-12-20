Global Loyalty Management Market Strategic Business Report - Transition From Product- To Customer-Centric Strategy Takes Centerstage

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The
The global market for Loyalty Management estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a
CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Customer Loyalty, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Employee Retention segment is estimated at 9.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
The Loyalty Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
Transition from Product- to Customer-Centric Strategy Takes Centerstage Adoption of Mobile Applications Spurs Market Growth Increasing Adoption of Omnichannel and Multichannel Programs Emergence of Advanced Technologies to Foster Market Expansion Increased investments in Loyalty System Technology Growing Need for Competitive Differentiation Drives Organization to Adopt Loyalty Management Growing Role of Big Data and Analytics in Loyalty Management AI, Blockchain, and IoT: Emerging Technologies with Tremendous Potential for Loyalty Management Market Rising Sophistication of Online Reward Management Solution Rising Prominence of Loyalty Management for E-Commerce Businesses Banking & Financial Services Enterprises Prioritize Loyalty Management Adoption Insurance Agencies Seek CRM Capability for Effective Collaboration Select Recent Launches in the Loyalty Management Space Salesforce: One of the Best CRM Platforms with Several Loyalty Management Solutions
Companies Profiled:
Annex Cloud Apex Loyalty Bond Brand Loyalty Inc. Brierley+Partners Comarch SA Jakala S.p.A. Kangaroo Rewards Kobie Marketing Loopy Loyalty Paystone Smile, Inc. SumUp Inc. Yotpo, Inc. Zinrelo
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Loyalty Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E) Customer Relationship Management: An Introduction Loyalty Management Programs: An Important Tool for Effective CRM Outlook Global Loyalty Management Market Set for a Steady Long Term Growth Standalone Programs: The Most Widely Used Loyalty Management Programs Cloud, Customer Analytics and B2C Solution Segments to Lead Global Market US and Europe Dominate the Global Loyalty Management Market Asia-Pacific to Witness Gains COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY Recent Market Activity Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
United States Canada Japan China Europe France Germany Italy United Kingdom Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of World
IV. COMPETITION
