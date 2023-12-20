Conga Sports Welcomes Cognitive Wealth Management As Presenting Sponsor Of The 2Nd Socal City Slams Tennis Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rich NeherLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Conga Sports, renowned for its commitment to the sport and dedication to providing new and innovative tennis programs, has introduced the CITY SLAMS tennis program as a platform to engage and inspire tennis enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels, fostering a strong sense of community. The program combines organized tournaments and community engagement initiatives to create a vibrant tennis ecosystem within the city, region, and state.Cognitive Wealth Management is a team of fiduciary Financial Advisors working to assist individuals in preparing for and transitioning to a "work optional" lifestyle. With the motto "Your Retirement is Our Business", the company strives to grow its clients' assets while managing risk to secure their future. By partnering with the CITY SLAMS program, Cognitive Wealth Management provides participants with valuable resources that can positively impact their lives not only on the court but also off the court."We have initiated the first of three SoCal Season 2 City Slams tournaments this past Sunday at Weddington Golf & Tennis in Studio City," states Rich Neher, CEO and President of Conga Sports. "Six teams representing Los Angeles, Santa Monica, North Hollywood, Sherman Oaks, Woodland Hills, and Studio City have begun competing for trophies and bragging rights. We are delighted to welcome Cognitive Wealth Management as our Presenting Sponsor for this season.""We are thrilled to partner with Conga Sports Inc and support the CITY SLAMS tennis program," said Kurt MacMillan, Partner at Cognitive Wealth Management and a tennis player himself. "Regardless of the level of wealth, we strongly believe that individuals can lead better lives if their finances are well-managed and thoroughly understood. By combining our financial expertise with the enthusiasm and talent fostered through the CITY SLAMS program, we can create a significant impact on the lives of athletes and their families."City Slams provides an affordable opportunity for tennis teams to engage in matches with a pathway to national recognition and is designed to expand nationwide within a few years, allowing city teams to compete for the National City Slams title."It's all about playing tennis with a purpose and being actively involved in your city," adds Neher. "The generous support and sponsorship from Cognitive Wealth Management are truly a blessing for our community."About Conga SportsConga Sports is a membership-based nationwide virtual club that offers new and innovative real tennis programs for players and beginners, as well as fun social programs for all members. With a mission to create tennis enthusiasts who stay active, have fun, and compete for their immediate community, Conga Sports, also known as "the first green tennis network," strives for a sustainable tennis future by recycling balls and planting a tree for every can of balls used.Conga Sports IncFor media inquiries, please contact Rich Neher at 818-738-8025 or email: ...About Cognitive Wealth ManagementCognitive Wealth Management is a full-service financial services firm located in Sherman Oaks, CA. For more information, please visit their website:

