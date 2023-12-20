Sera Systems Offers Integrated Wireless Card Scanner For Field Service Technicians

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sera Systems is increasing margins by more than 50% for small-to-midsize home service companies within six months of implementation.

The BBPOS ChipperTM 2X BT (Bluetooth) is an EMV-certified compact payment acceptance device that transforms smartphones and tablets into robust and secure mPOS solutions.

Sera founder and CEO Billy Stevens puts more than 25 years of experience building and operating eight-figure revenue home services companies into Sera's field service management software, which simplifies operations and helps contractors be profitable yea

Sera's FSM software with BBPOS ChipperTM 2X BT card reader provides added convenience and world class security for mobile payment processing.

- Billy Stevens, Sera founder and CEO

GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sera Systems, Inc®., now is offering HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other home service contractors the convenience, security, and cost savings of wireless payments made via a wireless credit card reader optimized for their own businesses.

The solution is available immediately for all Sera customers using Sera Payments powered by Stax. Stax provides a cloud-based solution that field service technicians can use for mobile invoicing and securely processing payments for their customers.

A software integration developed by Sera enables service technicians to complete payments without leaving Sera's field service management software .

The BBPOS ChipperTM Card Reader

The wireless payment system features the BBPOS ChipperTM 2X BT card reader, a 2.5 inch square device about .75 inches thick. The card reader can accept swiped, dipped, and tapped via a Bluetooth connection with the technician's iPad. Pairing is easily accomplished through Sera's software.

Sera founder and CEO Billy Stevens said nearly half of Sera's customers have expressed interest in using wireless card readers.“Our business is all about simplifying the lives of our customers with technology,” Stevens said.“The BBPOS card reader lines up perfectly with our mission.”

Convenience, Security, and Professionalism

Stevens said consumers expect service contractors to provide a secure, professional payment process.“Homeowners and contractors will love the increased security that the card readers add to every transaction between them," he said.“The BBPOS card reader provides the world class security and convenience that consumers expect and appreciate.”

Discounted Transaction Fees

In addition to the added security and convenience, most contractors using the card reader through Sera Payments will receive a discount up to 15 basis points on each card transaction fee. This means each transaction is not only more convenient and secure, but the cash saved on transaction fees goes straight to the bottom line.

About Sera Systems, Inc.

Sera Systems opens a new era of field service management software that is increasing margins by more than 50% for small-to-midsize companies within six months of implementation. Sera focuses on managing time, profit margin, cash flow, and membership plans using each client's own data to boost financial performance and establish long-term business viability and growth. Sera's core components of an automated Admin Portal, industry-first Customer Hub, and intuitive Tech App offer a total business solution for small-to-medium-sized companies. Sera is fully operational in 30 days. For more information, please visit .



Yasmin Morrison

Sera Systems, Inc.

+1 469-428-7504

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube