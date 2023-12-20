Pastor Stephanus Elia Delivers Inspiring Message Of Gratitude At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Annual Awards Banquet

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty , a leader in the real estate industry, was honored to have Pastor Stephanus Elia lead a meaningful prayer session at their 2023 Best Of The Best Awards Banquet, held at The Vintage Rose in Orange County.In a time when the real estate industry faces numerous challenges, Pastor Elia's message was both timely and inspiring. He touched on the dual nature of the Christmas season – a period often regarded as the most wonderful time of the year, yet also marked by significant stress for many. Citing a recent survey, Pastor Elia highlighted that 88% of people experience heightened stress during this period, with concerns ranging from decorating (29%) and family events (35%) to finding gifts (48%) and financial strain (56%).Addressing the audience, predominantly composed of real estate professionals who have navigated a particularly tough market in 2023, Pastor Elia acknowledged the widespread feelings of stress and depression. He offered a powerful antidote rooted in neuroscience and faith: the practice of gratitude. Neuroscience studies suggest that gratitude and anxiety cannot coexist in the brain, making gratitude a crucial practice in times of stress.Pastor Elia encouraged attendees to cultivate gratitude in all aspects of their lives, from acknowledging the support of spouses and family members to appreciating colleagues and leadership, including Venny and Rudy Lira Kusuma the co-founders of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. He emphasized the importance of gratitude towards God, citing Philippians 4:6-7, which advises against anxiety and promotes peace through prayer and thanksgiving.“Don't worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. Then you will experience God's peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus.” - Philippians 4:6-7The session led by Pastor Elia was not just a prayer; it was a call to action for all present to shift their focus from the challenges to the blessings in their lives, thereby fostering a positive mindset essential for personal and professional well-being.Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty extends its heartfelt thanks to Pastor Stephanus Elia for his enlightening and uplifting contribution to the event and remains committed to supporting its team and clients through faith, resilience, and gratitude.About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty specializes in providing top-notch real estate services with a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. The company prides itself on its knowledgeable agents and innovative approaches to real estate challenges. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit

