Ralph Johnson: One Of Black History's World War II Veterans Discusses The Afterlife

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ralph Johnson in Ghosts and the Afterlife

- Michael James LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- World War II Veteran, Ralph Johnson, Discusses the Afterlife in a newly released hit docufilm titled“Ghosts and the Afterlife.”Ralph Johnson was a Buffalo Soldier during World War II. Garrett Sayre, a U.S. Naval Intelligence officer during the Cold War with the Soviet Union, met Ralph in a gym in Newport News, Virginia. The two quickly became friends primarily due to their military bonds and working out at the same fitness center. The two were both born in New Jersey, they were both veterans, and they both had a very similar sense of humor. Garrett recalls Ralph once telling him,“If a man says he understands women, he will lie about other things too!”After many long conversations over the months, Ralph told Garrett about his many experiences with death during his World War II encounters with the Japanese. Garrett, who was, at the time, executive producing“Ghosts and the Afterlife,” carefully noted Ralph's fascinating stories and later filmed Ralph recounting his relevant combat experiences, which now appear as the finale to“Ghosts and the Afterlife.”Ralph is also an artist capable of crafting fine, ornate, colorful glassworks, and he is the proud uncle of his beautiful great-niece who has appeared on the cover of several fashion magazines-one of which is pictured above.The incident Ralph discusses in“Ghosts and the Afterlife” describes an event that took place while he was alone on patrol and encountered a“football field” full of dead Japanese soldiers just after he had unknowingly driven through a field of landmines. Due to the nature of the injuries and the fact that some of the soldiers were still in their dress ceremonial uniforms, Garrett, having been a Naval Air Intelligence officer, surmised that this attack came from fighter jets from a US Navy aircraft carrier during the war in the Pacific.When Garrett first met Ralph, he was a healthy and vigorous man in his 90s. He drove, he worked out a lot, he was a veteran, and he owned his own business. Perhaps his only fault from today's perspective would be that he was a bit of a flirt with the women at the gym. However, everyone enjoyed that including the women. You can meet this amazing man in the new hit docufilm“Ghosts and the Afterlife.” Ghost and the Afterlife is available on Amazon World War II Veteran, Ralph Johnson, Discusses the Afterlife in a newly released hit docufilm titled“Ghosts and the Afterlife.”Ralph Johnson was a Buffalo Soldier during World War II. Garrett Sayre, a U.S. Naval Intelligence officer during the Cold War with the Soviet Union, met Ralph in a gym in Newport News, Virginia. The two quickly became friends primarily due to their military bonds and working out at the same fitness center. The two were both born in New Jersey, they were both veterans, and they both had a very similar sense of humor. Garrett recalls Ralph once telling him,“If a man says he understands women, he will lie about other things too!”After many long conversations over the months, Ralph told Garrett about his many experiences with death during his World War II encounters with the Japanese. Garrett, who was, at the time, executive producing“Ghosts and the Afterlife,” carefully noted Ralph's fascinating stories and later filmed Ralph recounting his relevant combat experiences, which now appear as the finale to“Ghosts and the Afterlife.”Ralph is also an artist capable of crafting fine, ornate, colorful glassworks, and he is the proud uncle of his beautiful great-niece who has appeared on the cover of several fashion magazines-one of which is pictured above.The incident Ralph discusses in“Ghosts and the Afterlife” describes an event that took place while he was alone on patrol and encountered a“football field” full of dead Japanese soldiers just after he had unknowingly driven through a field of landmines. Due to the nature of the injuries and the fact that some of the soldiers were still in their dress ceremonial uniforms, Garrett, having been a Naval Air Intelligence officer, surmised that this attack came from fighter jets from a US Navy aircraft carrier during the war in the Pacific.When Garrett first met Ralph, he was a healthy and vigorous man in his 90s. He drove, he worked out a lot, he was a veteran, and he owned his own business. Perhaps his only fault from today's perspective would be that he was a bit of a flirt with the women at the gym. However, everyone enjoyed that including the women. You can meet this amazing man in the new hit docufilm“Ghosts and the Afterlife.” Ghost and the Afterlife is now streaming for free on Amazon Freevee and Tubi TV . You can read more about the film at GhostsAndTheAfterlife

Michael James

Hollywood Picture Studios

+1 818-233-6440

email us here