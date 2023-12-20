Global Substation Automation Market To 2028: Government Policies To Propel The Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Substation Automation Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends Opportunity, and Forecast 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Substation Automation Market has exhibited noteworthy growth, with significant developments transforming the energy sector landscape. Entering 2023, the market is anticipated to follow a robust growth trajectory, capitalized by a CAGR of 6.19% through 2028. Valued at USD 22.08 billion in 2022, this market is a cornerstone in the modernization of power systems, resonating with the worldwide energy demands and subsequent grid advancements.

Recent studies highlight the paramount role of substation automation in the energy and utilities industry. Critical to the enhancement of grid reliability and efficiency, substation automation incorporates Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, Intelligent Electronic Devices (IEDs), and a host of advanced communication technologies.

Accelerated Growth Driven by Energy Demand and Integration of Renewable Resources

The market is buoyed by several compelling drivers, predominantly the escalating requirement for electricity and essential modernization of existing power grid infrastructure. Augmenting the growth further are the continuous advancements in technology and the heavy emphasis on integrating distributed energy resources, such as solar and wind power, into the grid system.

Substation automation facilitates enhanced operational procedures, ensuring rapid response to fluctuating demand and unforeseen fault conditions. The adoption of this innovative market holds the key to an optimized and durable electrical network set-up, providing undisturbed power supply amid various climatic adversities and potential cyber threats.

Fostering Grid Resilience and Efficiency through Government Policies

Government initiatives across the globe evidently signal their acknowledgment of the importance of efficient, secure, and versatile power grids. Policies are directed towards grid modernization, stimulating substation automation applications. As such, regulations are pivotal in influencing the integration of advanced and interoperable automation solutions.

Additionally, cybersecurity and data privacy regulations become increasingly relevant given the digital nature of substation automation. Governments are rigorously formulating standards and frameworks intended to fortify the infrastructure against cyberattacks and ensure consumer data privacy, thus propelling market dynamics.

Emergent Challenges and Regional Market Insights

Despite significant growth prospects, the Global Substation Automation Market confronts challenges in interoperability and integration complexity-a reflection of the disparate technologies and legacy systems. Besides, the sector also navigates through the convolutions surrounding data security and privacy concerns.



North America has emerged as a leader in the sector, propelled by sophisticated grid modernization efforts.

Europe follows suit with substantial market share attributing to smart grid developments and infrastructural rejuvenation initiatives. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly spotlighted for its highest growth rate, benefits from surging electricity demands and renewable energy adoption.

The market's future appears optimistic, as companies delve into deploying these critical systems to harness the accompanying benefits of optimized grid operations and reduced operational costs. The insights are derived from detailed market analyses that explore various components such as smart meters, SCADA, and communication technologies.

With the Substation Automation sector at the fore, energy providers are setting the stage for an era defined by grid stability, renewable integration, and unprecedented efficiency, shaping an electrified future that is not only robust but also sustainable.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900