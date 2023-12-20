Global Sexually Transmitted Infections (Stis) Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's“Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the sexually transmitted infections (stis) market size is predicted to reach The sexually transmitted infections (stis) market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $56.17 billion in 2023 to $63.69 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to behavioral factors, education and awareness, healthcare access, antibiotic development sexually transmitted infections (stis) market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $100.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.

The growth in the sexually transmitted infections (stis) market is due to the surge in government initiatives for spreading awareness of sexually transmitted infections. North America region is expected to hold the largest sexually transmitted infections (stis) market share. Major players in the sexually transmitted infections (stis) market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holdings AG, Merck & Co Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Market Segments

.By Type: Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), Gonorrhea, Syphilis, Other Types

.By Treatment: Antibiotics, Antiviral

.By Location Of Testing: Laboratory Testing, Point-Of-Care (POC) Testing

.By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Route Of Administration

.By End-Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global sexually transmitted infections (stis) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

High treatments costs are negatively affecting the growth of the sexually transmitted infections market during forecast period. High treatment costs can exacerbate health disparities, as individuals with limited financial resources may face greater barriers to accessing timely and effective STI care. This can contribute to inequalities in STI prevalence and outcomes. For instance, according to the American Hospital Association, a professional organization, over the year leading up to February 2022, hospital prices saw a rise of 2.1%. Therefore, the high cost of treatment is hindering the growth of the sexually transmitted infections market.

