(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Steinberg Law Group has decades of proven experience and the resources to help victims of asbestos exposure and their families obtain the financial compensation they deserve. All of it.

Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Iowa - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers – Call Toll Free (888) 891-2200

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Iowa is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos -related lung cancer . Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group.The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2023 were exposed decades ago.Although Iowa has no known naturally-occurring asbestos, the state's economy has largely centered around businesses with a long history of asbestos use. Iowans are at an increased risk of asbestos exposure due to the state's geographic location in the heart of tornado alley because natural disasters can disturb asbestos products, exposing residents to the deadly substance decades after construction. As a result, much rebuilding in Iowa should be done in conjunction with a certified asbestos abatement specialist.Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Iowa include, but are not limited to, Murray Iron Works, Eddyville Powerhouse, Eagle Iron Works, Beaver Channel Powerhouse, Port Neal Power Plant, Storm Lake Power Plant, Wolf Creek Generating Station, Tipton Power Plant, Des Moines Power Station, Council Bluffs Powerhouse, Iowa Electric Light & Power Company, Midamerican Energy Company, National Starch Company, Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, Pirelli Armstrong Tire Corporation, Pittsburgh-Des Moines Steel Company, R. M. Daly & Company, Sinclair Refining Company, Iowa City Light and Power Company, Proctor and Gamble Company (P&G), Swift Edible Oil Company, Titan Tire Corporation, Titan Wheel International, Inc., W.H. Bixby, Inc., Waldinger Corporation, Union Pacific Railroad Company, Duane Arnold Alliant Energy, Alliant Energy Corporation, Aluminum Company of America (Alcoa), Art Brown Motors, Blackhawk Foundry, Brammer Manufacturing, Davenport Gas and Electric Company, Davenport Glucose Manufacturing Company, Davenport Water Company, Dewey Portland Cement Company, Crystal Heating & Plumbing, Economy Roofing & Insulation Company, Frank Foundries Corporation, French Hecht, Inc., United Light and Railway Company, Gate City Steel, Glucose Sugar Refining Company, Iowa Southern Utilities Company, Hooker Chemical Corporation, Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric Company, Kohrs Cold Storage Company, Linde Air Products Company, Apco Oil Corporation, Terra Chemical, Inc., Bestwall Gypsum, Celotex Corporation, General Mills, Inc., Hubinger Company, Huiskamp Brothers Company, Keokuk Railway and Power Company, Midwest Carbide Corporation, Mississippi River Power Company, Dryden Rubber Company, Spencer Veneer Products, Berkley & Company, Wabash Power, Sioux City Oat Meal Company, Sioux City Service Company, Sioux City Tractor Company, Stockyards Service and Supply Company, Swift Meat Packing Company, Union Stock Yard Company, Sheller Manufacturing Company, CertainTeed Products Company, Co-Op Chemical, A. H. Bennett Company, Cudahy Packing Company, Darling International, Fairmont Creamery Company, Fort Dodge Gas and Electric Company, Fort Dodge Light and Power Company, Georgia Pacific Corporation, Great Western Cereal Company, International Milling Company, Iowa Illinois Gas and Electric Company, M. W. Kellogg Company, National Gypsum, Universal Gypsum Company, Iowa Public Service Gas and Electric Company, Midland Packing Company, Lehy Bridge & Tile, Armour Dial, Inc., Brown Paper Company, C. P. Braun & Company, California Chemical, Chevron Chemical Company, Brittain and Company, Fishers Control Company, Fisher Governor Company, Ies Utilities, Inc., Kiowa Corporation, Lippert Brothers, Marshall Sugar Refining Company, Roberts and Oake, Inc., Climax Holybuenum Company, Consolidated Packing Company, Dial Corporation, Fort Madison Chair Company, Hinde & Dauch Paper Company, Iowa Farming Tool Company, Phillips Chemical, Prairie Pipe Line Company, Sinclair Petrochemicals, W.A. Sheaffer Pen Company, Marquette Cement Manufacturing Company, Maytag Corporation, Meredith Printing, Inc., Martin-Marietta Cement Company, Monsanto Chemical Company, Muscatine Lighting Company, Roach and Musser Company, Nichols Wire & Aluminum Company, Helix Associates, Inc., Oscar Mayer & Company, Peoples Light Company, United Light and Railways Company, Whitehead Machinery Company, Clinton Chemical Plant, Peoples Gas and Electric Company, United States Gypsum Company, National Gypsum Company, Silas Mason Company, Edison Electric Light Company, Farmers Elevator Insurance Company, Firestone Agricultural Tire Company, Firestone Tire & Rubber Company, Globe Machinery & Supply Company, Hawkeye Tire and Rubber Company, Herman Fust Company, Home City Ice Company, International Distilling Company, Iowa Asbestos Company, Iowa Electric Light & Power Company, Iowa Packing Company, Iowa Portland Cement Company, Iowa Power & Light Company, Huttig Manufacturing Company, Iowa Sheet Metal Construction, Irwin Chemical Company, Jaeger Manufacturing Company, Kurtz Hardware, L&L Insulation Company, Lake Shore Tire & Rubber Company, A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing Company, Annis Supply Company, Borden, Inc., Cedar Valley Railway Construction Company, Chamberlain Manufacturing Company, Cole Rendering Company, Craemer Produce Company, J. A. Neymeyer Company, Kromer Produce Company, Marquart Concrete Block Company, Rath Packing Company, Waterloo and Cedar Rapids Falls Northern Railway Company, Waterloo Gas and Electric Company, Carnation Company, Marshall Canning Company, Alliant Power Company, Allied Chemical & Dye Corporation, Brunswick-Balke-Collender Company, Carr, Ryder and Adams Company, Carr, Adams and Collier Company, Corn Belt Packing Company, Dubuque Steam Supply Company, Dubuque Stove Products, Armour & Company, Brice Gas and Electric Company, International Minerals Corporation, J.E. Decker & Sons, Lehigh Protland Cement Company, Mason City Clear Lake Railway Company, Northern Natural Gas Company, Northern Sugar Corporation, Can-Tex Industries, J. Morrell & Company, James Stewart & Company, Ottumwa Box Car Loader Company, Ottumwa Brick & Tile Company, Ottumwa Electric and Steam Company, Ottumwa Railway and Light Company, Maytag Company, Northwestern States Portland Cement Company, Plumb Supply Company, Farley and Loetscher Manufacturing Company, Fisher Artificial Ice and Cold Storage Company, Interstate Pipe & Supply Company, Interstate Power Company, Thermolyne Corporation, Union Electric Company, Virginia Carolina Chemical Company, Maizwood Products Company, Ames-Farmer Canning Company, Donohoo Steel Treating Company, J.W. Davis Company, J.I. Case Company, S.W. Manufacturing Company, Sivyer Steel Casting Company, AT&T Company, Hawkeye Laundry Company, Hawkeye Chemical Plant, Northwestern Construction Company, Burpee Seed Company, Central Steel Tube Company, Chemplex Corporation, Allied Mills. Inc., A.P. Green Industries, Inc., Allied Construction Services, Inc., Quinn Wire & Iron Company, Municipal Light & Power Company, American Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Armstrong Tire & Rubber Company, C.H. McGuiness Company, Cargill, Inc., Central Service & Supply Company, Deere & Company, Des Moines City Railway Company, Des Moines Brewing Company, Des Moines Edison Light Company, Des Moines Electric Company, Iowa Electric Company, Interstate Power and Light Company, Interstate Power Company, Iowa and Illinois Railway Company, Oakes Thomas Company, Swift & Company, USI Chemical Company, Cedar Falls Paper Manufacturing Company, John Neff Cedar Falls Paper Company, Mystic Milling Company, North American Manufacturing Company, Clinton Corn Processing Company, Clinton Industries, Inc., Clinton Products Company, Perry Packing Company, Osmundson Manufacturing Company, Van Camp Packing Company, Clinton Steam Laundry Company, Wiese Corporation, Clinton Sugar Refining Company, Curtis Brothers and Company, E. I. Dupont De Nemours Company, Fluor Corporation, Iowa Southern Utilities Company, Ottumwa U.S. Naval Reserve Aviation Base and Fort Neil Army Base.For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit now.

Robert L. Steinberg

The Steinberg Law Group

+1 8888912200

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn