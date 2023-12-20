Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's“Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the geographic information system (gis) software market size is predicted to reach the geographic information system (GIS) software market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $8.24 billion in 2023 to $9.46 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to government and defense applications, urban planning and infrastructure development, environmental conservation, consumer navigation and location-based services geographic information system (GIS) software market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%.

The growth in the geographic information system (gis) software market is due to the increased mobility and transportation. North America region is expected to hold the largest geographic information system (gis) software market share. Major players in the geographic information system (gis) software market include Google LLC, Hitachi Solutions Ltd., General Electric Co., Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Salesforce Inc., NEC Corporation.

Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Segments

.By Component: Software, Services

.By Type: Desktop GIS, Server GIS, Developer GIS, Mobile GIS, Other Types

.By Function: Mapping, Surveying, Location-Based Services, Navigation And Telematics, Other Functions

.By Industry Vertical: Automotive, Energy And Utilities, Government, Defense And Intelligence, Smart Cities, Insurance, Natural Resources, Other Industry Verticals

.By Geography: The global geographic information system (gis) software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A geographic information system (GIS) software is a computer program that supports the use of a geographic information system, providing the ability to create, store, manage, query, analyze and visualize geographic data. GIS software can be used to manipulate and store geographic data.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Characteristics

3. Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Trends And Strategies

4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Size And Growth

......

27. Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

