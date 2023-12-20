Global Type 2 Diabetes Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Type 2 Diabetes Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Type 2 Diabetes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's“Type 2 Diabetes Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the type 2 diabetes market size is predicted to reach the type 2 diabetes market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $44.56 billion in 2023 to $48.14 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to lifestyle and dietary changes, aging population, pharmaceutical developments, public health initiatives type 2 diabetes market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $65.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.

The growth in the type 2 diabetes market is due to increasing rates of obesity and heart disease. North America region is expected to hold the largest type 2 diabetes market share. Major players in the type 2 diabetes market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi SA, Medtronic PLC.

Type 2 Diabetes Market Segments

.By Drug Class: Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors, Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Receptor Agonists, Thiazolidinediones, Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas And Other Insulin Secretagogues, Biguanides, SodiumGlucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibitors, Other Drug Classes

.By Application: Glycemic Control, Cardiovascular Safety, Hypoglycemia Avoidance, Other Applications

.By End-User: Children, Adults

.By Geography: The global type 2 diabetes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by elevated blood sugar levels due to insulin resistance and inadequate insulin production. The development of Type 2 diabetes is influenced by a combination of genetic, lifestyle and environmental factors. Dietary and pharmaceutical adjustments can manage type 2 diabetes by lowering weight, eating a healthy diet and exercising consistently.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Type 2 Diabetes Market Characteristics

3. Type 2 Diabetes Market Trends And Strategies

4. Type 2 Diabetes Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Type 2 Diabetes Market Size And Growth

......

27. Type 2 Diabetes Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Type 2 Diabetes Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

