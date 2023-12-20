Endoscopic Camera Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Endoscopic Camera Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Endoscopic Camera Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

The endoscopic camera market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $2.8 billion in 2023 to $3.08 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to minimally invasive surgery, medical training and education, patient and surgeon safety, robot-assisted surgery. The endoscopic camera market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

The growth in the endoscopic camera market is due to the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest endoscopic camera market share. Major players in the endoscopic camera market include Medtronic PLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, SKF Group, B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Endoscopic Camera Market Segments

.By Type: HD Camera, 3D Camera, 4K Camera, Robotic Camera

.By Component: Camera Heads, Light Sources, Couplers, Monitors, Console Units, Image Capture Devices

.By Sensor Type: Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS), Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

.By Application: ENT Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, Bronchoscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Gynecology Endoscopy, Other Application

.By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global endoscopic camera market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An endoscopic camera refers to a specialized medical tool used during endoscopic treatments to record high-definition photographs and videos of the body's inside organs and tissues. It is made to be placed into the body through natural orifices or tiny incisions, enabling medical personnel to see and diagnose a variety of medical disorders.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Endoscopic Camera Market Characteristics

3. Endoscopic Camera Market Trends And Strategies

4. Endoscopic Camera Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Endoscopic Camera Market Size And Growth

......

27. Endoscopic Camera Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Endoscopic Camera Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

