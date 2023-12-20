Creative Biomart Provides A Wide Range Of Lectin Products For Research Use

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHIRLEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Creative BioMart, a leading provider of life science reagents and services, now provides a wide range of lectin products to meet diversified research needs.Lectins are extremely selective proteins that bind sugar groups from other molecules. This process precipitates polysaccharides and glycoconjugates, which agglutinates particular cells. In biological recognition phenomena involving cells, carbohydrates, and proteins, lectins perform multiple roles and are involved in recognition at the cellular and molecular level. The attachment and binding of bacteria, viruses, and fungi to their appropriate targets is also mediated by lectins.Now Creative BioMart provides hundreds of native lectins with different conjugates from different species, including Amaryllis, Amur maackia, Asparagus pea, banana, bandeiraea, bitter vetch, camel's foot tree, chickpea, elderberry, gorse, kidney bean, soybean, wheat, etc.Advantages of Creative BioMart's lectins●Multiple sources: bean lectins, adenosine binding lectins, and fungal lectins.●High quality: strict preparation processes to ensure the purity and activity of the products.●Excellent customer service●Fast deliveryBased on the information on Creative BioMart's official website, some of the lectin products include:Native Mushroom Agaricus bisporus Lectin (ABA/ABL), Biotinylated-ConjugatedNative Tassle flower Amaranthus caudatus Lectin (ACL/ACA), FITC-ConjugatedNative Jacalin Artocarpus integrifolia Lectin (AIA), AP-ConjugatedNative Hung Q Astragalus membranaceus Lectin (AML)Native Garlic Allium sativum Lectin (ASA), AP-ConjugatedNative Banana Musa paradisiaca Lectin (BanLec), AP-ConjugatedNative Camel's foot tree Bauhinia purpurea Lectin (BPL/BPA), Cy3-Conjugated...“Lectins are biologically active molecules widely used in multiple fields, with various advantages and applications. We look forward to serving you and helping you achieve your goals with our top-quality lectin products!” said Linna, the chief marketing staff at Creative BioMart.“And to express our gratitude for your continued support and trust in the past 2023, we are now offering 20% off for all products. So, seize the opportunity to save.” Added Linna.To know more about the lectin products provided by Creative BioMart, please visit .

