DMCH Liquor Case: Prominent Gynecologist Claims Husband Booked With Mala Fide Intention

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 20 (IANS) The gynaecologist-wife of a doctor against whom police registered an FIR in connection with a liquor party in the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) , on Wednesday said the action against him was taken with mala fide intention.

Darbhanga police registered an FIR against leading city doctor, Dr Salim as the room of the guest house in which the liquor party was allegedly held, was booked in his name.

His wife and prominent gynaecologist of the city Dr Ruhi Yasmin came to his defense, saying that he was not a doctor of the DMCH, so how could he book a room in its guest house.

"My husband was the secretary of a four day Pedicron summit held in DMCH where the doctors from across the country came. The summit was highly successful and the discussion is taking place in every state. Some people are not digesting it and hence they framed my husband and registered an FIR as the room in which the liquor party was held, was booked in his name.

"I want to ask the district police and administration that since Dr Salim is not a doctor of DMCH so how could the room be booked in his name. As per the law, only doctors, staff, and employees of the DMCH can book the room in the guest house," Dr Yasmin said.

"How the FIR was registered against Dr Salim. Why did the district police not investigate the matter? If any person roaming on the street alleges that the room was booked in the name of Dr Salim, you are registering FIR. This is not wise. The authorities should have investigated before registering the FIR," she added.

SP, City, Sagar Kumar said: "We have registered two FIRs in this matter after objectionable items, including three liquor bottles, were seized from room number 102 of DMCH guest house. The matter is under investigation. Doctors have come from different states and we are verifying it. The name of a person identified as Salim came in the investigation and we are investigating the matter."

--IANS

ajk/vd