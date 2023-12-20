Morse Micro Wins Best Wi-Fi Iot Product At 2023 Wi-Fi NOW Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leader in Wi-Fi HaLow Silicon Recognized for Best-in-Class Wi-Fi Product for the IoT, Underscoring the Chipmaker's Growing Momentum in Connected Devices, Access Points and Routers

SYDNEY and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morse Micro , a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company focused on Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity with its Wi-Fi HaLow technology, today announced that it has won recognition as the Best Wi-Fi IoT Product in the 2023 Wi-Fi NOW Awards. The annual Wi-Fi NOW awards program honors the best Wi-Fi companies, products and providers that are impacting today's Wi-Fi industry worldwide.

Wi-Fi HaLow technology is the first Wi-Fi standard tailored to meet the unique needs of the Internet of Things (IoT), making it a superior alternative to traditional Wi-Fi alternatives in a wide range of IoT applications. Operating in the sub-GHz frequency band, the Wi-Fi HaLow 802 standard was designed from the ground up for the IoT, offering an optimal combination of extended range, power efficiency, long battery life for wireless devices, superior penetration of barriers, large network capacity, advanced security, and Wi-Fi compatibility.

"There's no longer any doubt: Wi-Fi HaLow is coming of age, and momentum behind the new IoT standard is picking up," said Claus Hetting, Wi-Fi NOW CEO and Chairman. "Market leader and chipmaker Morse Micro is at the center of an expanding Wi-Fi HaLow ecosystem that includes a growing list of ODMs, module makers, as well as reams of newly released end-user devices, access points, routers, and bridges. Add to these devices, an endless list of potential new use cases."

Morse Micro is playing a pivotal role in accelerating the deployment of Wi-Fi HaLow solutions, which helps drive the overall growth of the IoT ecosystem. Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow product portfolio solves the challenges of long-range, low-power connectivity in IoT applications, overcoming the fundamental weaknesses of existing Wi-Fi versions. The array of IoT applications for Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow products spans home and building automation, wireless security cameras, access control, wireless access points, automotive connectivity, logistics, asset management, industrial IoT, smart grid management and healthcare.

"Winning Wi-Fi NOW's Best Wi-Fi IoT product award is a tremendous endorsement of Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow solutions," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and chief executive officer at Morse Micro. "Our Wi-Fi HaLow products continue to gain momentum in the IoT as we advance active engagements with top-tier product developers in the consumer, smart home, infrastructure, industrial, enterprise and smart city markets."

Best Wi-Fi IoT Product awards recognize best-in-class Wi-Fi products for their innovative contributions to the industry, honoring vendors that have created the most value in the IoT segment. The winners were carefully reviewed and selected by a panel of distinguished judges at Wi-Fi NOW, who evaluated award entries based on technical uniqueness, value, application and potential market growth.

Morse Micro's comprehensive Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio includes the industry's smallest, fastest and lowest power IEEE 802 compliant system-on-chip (SoC) devices. The MM6108 SoC product supports 1, 2, 4 and 8 MHz bandwidth and can deliver tens of Mbps throughput to support multiple streams HD video. Targeting a wide range of IoT applications, Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs provide 10x the range, 100x the coverage area and 1000x the volume of traditional Wi-Fi solutions.

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, Morse Micro pioneers next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at .

