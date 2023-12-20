FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Distribution For Its Exchange Traded Funds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TSX Symbols – FUD, FSL, ETP, CIBR, QCLN, FHH/FHH.F, FHG/FHG.F, FDL, FST, BLCK

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. ("First Trust Canada") is pleased to announce cash and reinvested distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds (the"ETFs") listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Neo Exchange for the month ending December 31, 2023. Reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and other income, or special distributions received by the ETFs over and above cash distributions paid out during the year and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure the ETFs are not liable for ordinary income tax. These will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. The effective record date and payable date for the reinvested distributions will be December 29, 2023. The cash distributions are payable on January 8, 2024, to unitholders of record on December 29, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of December 28, 2023. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Cash Distribution

Amount ($) Reinvested Distribution

Amount ($) First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD 0.0550 - First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL 0.1100 - First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP 0.0500 - First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF FJFB 0.0475 - First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF CIBR 0.0950 - First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Health Care Sector Index ETF FHH 0.0300 - FHH.F 0.0200 - First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF FHG 0.1900 - FHG.F 0.1550 - First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD-Hedged) FDL 0.2150 - First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF FST 0.1200 - First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETF BLCK 0.1510 - First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Green Energy ETF QCLN 0.0100 - First Trust JFL Global Equity ETF FJFG - 0.2350



About First Trust



First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $201 billion as of November 30, 2023, through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

