Embracing The Dolce Vita Lifestyle: The Mediterranean Aperitivo Campaign Unveiled In Canada

In a world that's increasingly fast-paced, the Mediterranean Aperitivo campaign beckons Canadians to adopt the Dolce Vita, or"Slow Living" lifestyle as we enter the New Year. Picture yourself on a terrace by the Mediterranean Sea, the sun shining bright, the warm smiles of the locals chatting in that musical language, a nice cocktail and tasty food ...a sweet Dolce Vita, isn't it?



As a collective wind is steering us towards slowing down to really take life in, the campaign invites Canadians to savour each moment and embrace the art of living from the stunning coast of Italy and Greece. Recognized as one of the“Blue Zones”, these regions have perfected the essence of a free-flowing lifestyle that captivates the senses. The goal? To bring the essentials of this lifestyle to Canada through an array of European products ideal for the aperitivo.

Mastering the Aperitif

At the heart of the Mediterranean way of life lies the art of the aperitif. Originating from the Royal Court of the Savoy Family, this tradition involves savouring a glass of Vermouth di Torino PGI (Protected Geographic Indication), a centuries-old elixir from Italy, accompanied by delectable accoutrements. From the glass to the table, the campaign introduces the must-experience joys of the Mediterranean, encouraging Canadians to indulge in a leisurely lifestyle with the freshest and finest ingredients and products Europe has to offer.

A Taste of the Mediterranean

The campaign introduces the luxurious Vermouth di Torino PGI , a distinctive aromatized wine from Italy. With a meticulous balance between the main aromatic element involved in its preparation, Artemisia Absinthium (grand wormwood), other spices and wine, Vermouth di Torino is regarded as a celebratory drink. Its unique taste speaks of connecting to the land and agricultural traditions of the Piedmont Region. And this connection runs deep, perfected from generation to generation, ancestral savoir-faire has made this botanical product a Piedmonte work of art.

Enriching the jubilation is a curated tray featuring Pecorino Toscano PDO, Costa d'Amalfi PGI Lemons, and Olives From Greece. Pecorino Toscano PDO (Protected Designation of Origin), crafted from local sheep milk through traditional artisanal techniques, invites a moment of pure enjoyment. In a bite, it ranges from soft to hard texture, depending on the ageing process, to sweet, fragrant and pronounced flavour, and is sublime with slices of fresh focaccia drizzled with some olive oil.

The addition of Costa d'Amalfi PGI Lemons to the mix, with their“Blue Zone” DNA, elevates the experience. Hand-picked carefully to avoid mistreatment compromising their appearance, integrity and taste, they feel like the princesses of all citruses. These are not standard lemons: the average weight is 200 grams, and they are entirely eatable. Used for their pure juices, zesty flavour and vibrant colour, their skin is rich in essential oils and particularly appreciated by bartenders around the world.

But the epicurean journey wouldn't be complete without some Olives From Greece . Recognized worldwide for their quality and taste, Olives from Greece, especially from Aitoloakarnania and Ilia regions, express ancient cultures, and traditions through an array of varieties and shapes. Who would've thought that taking time to feast on such small things could feel so opulent? Well, their craftsmanship is a testament to their unique and grandiose taste.

A Seal of Approval

These essential“Blue Zone” products hold PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) designations, ensuring the highest quality. Protected by European and national institutions, these seals guarantee that the delicacies can only originate and be produced in specific designated areas, preserving craftsmanship in alignment with traditions.

A Touch of the Mediterranean Sun in Canada

The campaign promises an immersive experience, infusing a touch of the Mediterranean sun into Canada. Ongoing initiatives, such as curated tastings, recipe ideas and exclusive events will unfold, offering Canadians the opportunity to bask in the warmth of the Mediterranean lifestyle. Furthermore, live events will take place in selected bars in Montreal and Toronto, bringing the Mediterranean charm to the heart of these vibrant cities.

ABOUT

Mediterranean Aperitivo is an awareness campaign focusing on high-quality ingredients from Italy and Greece, home to two of the world's top“Blue Zones,” referring to geographic areas where people live longer than anywhere else. The niche products, represented in the Mediterranean Aperitivo campaign, include Vermouth di Torino Protected Geographic Indication (PGI), Pecorino Toscano Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), Costa d'Amalfi Protected Geographic Indication (PGI) Lemons and Olives from Greece.

